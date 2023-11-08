Rockstar Games may announce GTA 6 this week

Rockstar Games is expected to announce the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI this week, according to sources familiar with the matter. This news comes after a tumultuous period last year when the gaming community witnessed the release of early development footage due to a significant security breach. The leak, which Rockstar attributed to a "network intrusion," resulted in the conviction of two UK teenagers earlier this year.

Despite the setback, the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI has not waned. Bloomberg News has reported that the game will be set in a fictional rendition of Miami and will feature two protagonists, a man and a woman, a departure from the franchise's previous titles which predominantly centred around a single male lead.

While details on the game's release schedule have surfaced, suggesting a trailer drop in December 2023 followed by a series of trailers in 2024 and an unspecified release date, Rockstar Games has maintained silence on these developments. The studio has not responded to requests for comment on the matter, and no spokesperson has provided confirmation of the rumoured announcement schedule.

As the industry awaits official word, the lack of confirmation from Rockstar Games means that details regarding Grand Theft Auto VI remain speculative. The studio's history of tightly controlled information releases and polished marketing campaigns suggests that any official news will be strategically disseminated to maximise impact.