Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:46 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

'Raid: Shadow Legends’ developer sold for $820 million

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:39 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:46 PM
Raid Shadow Legends
This move comes after Aristocrat's Pixel United division reported a decline in revenue across its casual and mid-core games. Image: Plarium official website

Aristocrat Leisure, the Australian gambling machine manufacturer, has finalised the sale of its subsidiary Plarium, the developer behind the mobile role-playing game 'Raid: Shadow Legends', to Sweden's Modern Times Group in a deal worth up to $820 million, according to a recent report by Reuters. 

The transaction includes a fixed sum of $620 million, with an additional $200 million contingent on Plarium achieving specific financial milestones from 2025 to 2028, says the report. The sale aligns with Aristocrat's strategic shift away from mobile games and towards real-money gaming markets.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This move comes after Aristocrat's Pixel United division reported a decline in revenue across its casual and mid-core games. Bookings for RPG, strategy, and action games dropped to A$283.7 million from A$296.4 million in the first half of the fiscal year, while casual game bookings also declined, states Reuters. Aristocrat announced a review of its mobile game portfolio in May, focusing on opportunities for restructuring and divestiture.

The acquisition of Plarium adds 'Raid: Shadow Legends' and other mobile games to Modern Times Group's portfolio, strengthening its position in the mobile gaming market, adds Reuters. The newly combined entity is projected to generate annual revenue exceeding SEK (Swedish Krona) 12 billion ($1.11 billion), with an expected EBITDA above SEK 3 billion, according to Modern Times Group.

Related topic:
Raid Shadow Legendsvideo game industry
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hogwarts Legacy

Top video games coming out in 2023

1y ago
Video game industry Bangladesh

Made in Bangladesh: How the local video games industry levels up

1y ago
Video games post pandemic

Video game industry suffering in post-pandemic times

2y ago
বিএনপির জ্যেষ্ঠ যুগ্ম মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী। ফাইল ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গভবন থেকে শেখ মুজিবের ছবি সরানোর সমালোচনা করলেন রিজভী

রিজভী বলেন, 'বিএনপি আওয়ামী লীগের মতো সংকীর্ণ মনের রাজনৈতিক দল নয়। এজন্য বলছি, শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানের ছবি নামানো উচিত হয়নি।'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রিমান্ড শেষে জামিন নামঞ্জুর, কারাগারে আমির হোসেন আমু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে