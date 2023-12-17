Pro-government outlets spreading AI generated misinformation, report finds

A recent investigation by the British daily Financial Times has uncovered a disturbing trend of artificial intelligence (AI) being weaponised to spread disinformation in the lead-up to the general elections in Bangladesh. The report indicates that entities aligned with the government are utilising AI tools from various start-ups to craft deepfake videos and fabricated news segments, with the aim of influencing public opinion.

A particularly striking example highlighted in the report is a counterfeit news clip featuring an AI-generated anchor criticising the United States, reflecting the Bangladeshi government's policy stance. Additionally, the Financial Times has identified a deepfake video that misrepresents an opposition leader expressing controversial views on Gaza, a matter of significant sensitivity in the predominantly Muslim nation.

This situation in Bangladesh is emblematic of a broader international concern. Policymakers worldwide are increasingly alarmed at AI's potential to disrupt democratic processes. Major technology corporations, including Google and Meta, have initiated measures to regulate AI-altered political content. The challenge, however, lies in curtailing the proliferation of such misleading material, particularly in smaller markets that often escape the attention of these large tech firms.

Globally, the political misuse of AI is not a new phenomenon. The United States has experienced similar tactics, notably with the Republican National Committee deploying AI-generated imagery in a political advertisement. In Venezuela, pro-government propaganda was disseminated through YouTube accounts using AI-generated anchors, leading to account suspensions.

The Financial Times' investigation also reveals that HeyGen, a Los Angeles-based AI video generator company, has been implicated in the circulation of these AI-generated videos. A page known as BD Politico on platform X has been distributing a video featuring "Edward," an AI-generated news anchor from HeyGen's promotional material. This video falsely accuses US diplomats of meddling in Bangladesh's elections and inciting political unrest.

The political climate in Bangladesh, already fraught with tensions, exacerbates the impact of such disinformation campaigns. Allegations of electoral manipulation and crackdowns on opposition parties by Sheikh Hasina's government have raised the stakes in the upcoming elections.

The case where a deepfake video erroneously depicted BNP leader Tarique Rahman – later removed by Meta following the Financial Times' inquiry – and AI-created content targeting BNP's youth wing leader Rashed Iqbal Khan, underscore the challenges in addressing these complex issues.