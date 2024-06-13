Preparing your car for a safe Eid-ul-Adha journey

Eid-ul-Adha is approaching, and many of us have already planned to celebrate this occasion with our loved ones. As a result, many car owners will travel outside the major cities to be with family and relatives. To ensure a safe journey, it's crucial to check that your car is in good condition. Sadly, we often hear about accidents during the Eid period. To ensure safety and a smooth trip, car owners should check the following:

Tyre Pressure and Condition: Tyres are critical for safety and a smooth journey. Since you will be driving on highways at higher speeds, ensure your tyre condition and pressure are appropriate. Worn-out or defective tyres can cause fatal accidents. Proper tyre pressure also helps achieve good mileage and a strong grip.

Fluids: Check the following fluids to ensure they are at accurate levels and in good condition:

Engine oil

Coolant

Washer fluids

Brake oil

Transmission oil

Before embarking on a long trip, verify these fluid levels. Especially ensure the coolant is at the correct level to prevent overheating, which can cause engine fires and serious problems.

Auxiliary Battery: To avoid getting stranded, make sure the car's 12-volt battery or auxiliary battery is in good working condition. If the battery is faulty, the car might not start, leaving you stuck. A professional mechanic can help check the battery's condition.

Headlights and Taillights: For your safety and that of your family, ensure all headlights and taillights are working properly. This is especially important for night driving, as functioning lights play a crucial role in visibility and safety.

Brakes: A faulty braking system can cause severe accidents, especially at high speeds. Brakes might not work accurately when hard braking is needed, leading to serious accidents. Good brakes provide confidence and safety on long trips.

Wiper Blades: To maintain clear vision during the rainy season, replace wiper blades if necessary. Wiper blades are inexpensive, so replace them if they are not in good condition.

Look for Leakages: Inspect the engine compartment and underneath the car for any leakages. Some leaks might indicate major problems that need attention.

Tuning: If your car is converted to CNG or LPG, ensure the engine is properly tuned. An improperly tuned engine might prevent the car from running on CNG or LPG and could cause the car to stall while driving.