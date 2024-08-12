Tech & Startup
Reuters, Warsaw
Mon Aug 12, 2024 09:54 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 09:59 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Polish billionaire Rafal Brzoska wants to sue Meta

Reuters, Warsaw
Mon Aug 12, 2024 09:54 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 09:59 PM
Rafal Brzoska Polish billionaire
Rafal Brzoska is the creator and the biggest shareholder of Polish parcel locker company InPost. Images: Collected

Rafal Brzoska, a Polish billionaire and CEO of the Polish logistics services company InPost, and his wife, Omenaa Mensah, want to sue Meta over fake advertisements and misinformation featuring Brzoska's face on Facebook and Instagram. 

Their move would be another in a series of quests initiated globally to hold the internet giant accountable for ads that keep appearing despite users informing the company about problems.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Brzoska, the creator and the biggest shareholder of Polish parcel locker company InPost, said he notified the company of the problem beginning of July, but it failed to find a solution.

"We plan to file a private lawsuit against Meta... We have not yet determined in which jurisdictions we will sue Meta. We will decide in the next few weeks," Brzoska told Reuters. "...We are considering absolutely all scenarios, including a lawsuit in the United States if there is inaction in Europe," he added.

Brzoska said he and his wife would demand that Meta stop benefiting from the promotion of content that violates their rights and a large compensation donated to a charity, adequate to the level of advertising revenues from spreading this type of disinformation.

Meta was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, the President of the Personal Data Protection Office obliged Meta Platforms Ireland Limited to stop the display of false advertisements using real data and the images of Brzoska and his wife on Facebook and Instagram in Poland for three months.

Related topic:
Rafal BrzoskaPolandMeta
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Former Portugal boss Santos named as Poland coach

1y ago

Lewandowski off the mark as Poland close in on last 16

1y ago

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

1y ago

Meta to set up team to counter disinformation, AI abuse in EU elections

5m ago

Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals

1y ago
|মতামত

উপদেষ্টাদের কাছে প্রত্যাশা ও সতর্কতা

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের উপদেষ্টাদের থেকে এমন বক্তব্য প্রত্যাশিত, যা দিয়ে সমাজে বিভ্রান্তি-বিতর্ক দূর হবে, তৈরি হবে না।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আপিল বিভাগে ৪ নতুন বিচারপতি

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification