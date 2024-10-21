Perplexity AI in talks to raise valuation to $8 billion in new funding round

Perplexity AI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Jeff Bezos, has entered fundraising talks to more than double its valuation to over $8 billion, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The company is reportedly seeking to raise around $500 million in the new funding round.

This potential increase in valuation comes as Perplexity AI continues to attract investor interest. The company, which is also backed by Nvidia, has seen rapid growth, with its estimated annualized revenue reaching approximately $50 million based on recent sales figures.

The move signals confidence from investors in Perplexity AI's ability to compete in the rapidly expanding AI industry. The talks come as artificial intelligence companies worldwide are seeing a surge in demand and investment amid advances in machine learning and AI technologies.

Perplexity AI has not yet commented publicly on the fundraising talks.