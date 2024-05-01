Pakistan to launch first-ever satellite to the Moon

Pakistan is set to launch its first lunar mission, iCube Q, from China's Hainan Space Site on May 3

Pakistan's first lunar mission set to launch on May 3. Image: Representational image by Tech & Startup

Pakistan is set to launch its first lunar mission, iCube Q, from China's Hainan Space Site on May 3. The mission is launched in conjunction with China's Chang'e 6 lunar mission.

The iCube Q satellite, developed by Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Shanghai University, will be tasked with orbiting the Moon. It is equipped with dual optical cameras designed to capture high-resolution images for a variety of research purposes.

This inaugural mission, scheduled to take off at 12:50 PM local time, will be broadcast live across IST's official website and social media channels.

The primary objective of the iCube Q mission aligns with the broader goals of the Chang'e 6 mission, which includes the collection of lunar dust and rock samples, particularly from the Moon's South Pole—a region that has intrigued scientists due to its unexplored terrain and potential water ice reserves.

Additionally, the iCube Q satellite will carry payloads from international partners including France, Italy, and Sweden.