Our recommendations for premium laptops

Laptops have become indispensable tools in our modern lives, revolutionising the way we work, communicate, and access information. While technology may keep advancing over time, the need for a powerful, portable computer remains ever-present. If you are looking for high-quality laptops that will increase your efficiency in both personal and professional work, here is a list of premium laptops you can buy. Keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary across stores.

HP Spectre x360

Price: BDT 170,000 - 175,000

Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 13.5-inch OLED, multitouch-enabled, micro-edge, anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass

HP Spectre x360 is a powerful, versatile piece of equipment. With a pair of 360-degree hinges and a 3:2 aspect ratio, it can be folded into a tablet, put in tent mode, or balanced on the keyboard with the stand-up to use as a display. The laptop offers both Thunderbolt (USB Type-C) and USB-A ports, as well as a colourful OLED screen and high-resolution webcam. There is also Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, a 1080p webcam, and a 66 Wh battery. On top of these features, the Spectre weighs 3.01 pounds and measures 11.74 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches, making it the ideal device for business use. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, and its battery lasts over thirteen hours of light use.

MacBook Air M2

Price: BDT 131,000 - 135,000

Processor: 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 100GB/s memory bandwidth

RAM: 8 GB unified memory

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 13.6-inch IPS display, 2560 x 1664, 60 Hz

The new MacBook Air is a sleek and modern marvel, bidding farewell to the iconic wedge-shaped design. This laptop integrates innovation with familiarity, boasting a scissor-switch keyboard, MagSafe charging, and Touch ID. The M2 processor offers high-level performance, handling resource-intensive tasks with noteworthy efficiency. Weighing in as one of the thinnest and lightest in its class, the laptop ensures easy portability, making it an ideal companion for the on-the-go professional who values both style and substance.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Price: BDT 265,000 - 270,000

Processor: Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 2800 x 1800 OLED touchscreen

The Lenovo Yoga 9i emerges as a 2-in-1 marvel, with the ideal blend of aesthetics, portability, and functionality. The design is not just about visual appeal as the rounded corners contribute to a comfortable user experience, leaving ample space for essential ports, including Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-A. Lenovo also includes a stylus in the box, catering to users who prefer the versatility of taking notes by hand or with a keyboard. Under the hood, the Intel Core i7-1360P delivers robust performance, complemented by a speedy SSD, making the Yoga 9i a powerhouse for both single-core and multi-core tasks. This laptop is tailored for those who demand premium design, high performance, and the convenience of all-day battery life.

Asus Zenbook Duo 14

Price: BDT 174,000 - 180,000

Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS

The ZenBook Duo 14 offers a dual-display experience in a compact design, addressing the common concern of space constraints. Powered by the Intel 11th Gen i7 processor, it presents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the UX481. The refined design adds sophistication to its functionality, making it a compelling choice for users seeking enhanced multitasking and high-performance processing. The 12.6-inch lower screen features a noteworthy 2.0 software revision, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality, particularly for content creators. The laptop stands out as an appealing option for those prioritising advanced multitasking and content creation capabilities in a sleek, dual-display package.

Dell XPS 17

Price: BDT 195,00 - 199,000

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 17-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 anti-glare 500-nit display

The Dell XPS stands out as a favourite slim laptop, featuring a spacious 17-inch screen with a remarkable 3840 x 2400 resolution, touch support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio ideal for productivity tasks. The minimal bezel enhances aesthetics, focusing attention on the display. Powered by an Intel Core i7-13700H, the XPS 17 offers high performance, within cost-effective options. The design mirrors the XPS 15's port configuration with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an SD card reader. This should be a good pick for those looking for a laptop with a good design, powerful internals, and a large, high-quality display.