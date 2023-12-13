Our picks for wireless earbuds under BDT 5000

Check out our recommendations for wireless earbuds under the affordable range of BDT 5,000, which will let you enter the realm of high-quality audio without breaking the bank. Image: for illustrative purpose

Sound has always been a cornerstone of our experiences, from the rhythm of songs and the dialogue in movies to the tunes of social media videos. But in a world where convenience and quality go hand in hand, finding the perfect wireless earbuds within a budget can be daunting. Check out our recommendations below for wireless earbuds under the affordable range of BDT 5,000, which will let you enter the realm of high-quality audio without breaking the bank. Please keep in mind that pricing and availability may differ across stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds Essential

Xiaomi Redmi Buds Essential

Key features:

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Up to 18 hours of battery life

7.2 mm dynamic driver

IPX4 water-resistance

Multi-function buttons for control

Price: BDT 1,650

The Xiaomi Redmi Buds Essential are designed for long-lasting performance with up to 18 hours of battery life. They feature a 7.2mm dynamic driver, delivering crisp and clear audio quality. The Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures stable transmission, and IPX4 water resistance makes them suitable for various environments. The multi-function buttons provide easy control over calls and music, and the lightweight design ensures comfort during prolonged use.

QCY HT05 TWS ANC

QCY HT05 TWS ANC

Key features:

Bluetooth 5.2

10 mm dynamic driver

3 noise cancellation modes

USB-C charging port

Price: BDT 2,450

The QCY HT05 TWS ANC wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 and a 10 mm dynamic driver, offering a stable connection and clear audio. With a battery life of up to 30 hours without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), these earbuds are suitable for extended use. They have a 380 mAh battery and include three noise-cancellation modes. The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS systems and have a USB-C charging port, with a range of connectivity of up to 10 meters.

SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro

SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro

Key features:

Hybrid active noise cancellation

12mm biodynamic driver

Hi-res audio and LDAC codec tech

Game Mode and standardised touch control

Bluetooth V5.3

Price: BDT 4,199

The SoundPEATS Capsule3 Pro offer advanced noise cancellation technology and is powered by a 12 mm biodynamic driver that supports Hi-Res Audio and LDAC Codec Tech for superior sound quality. These earbuds come with game mode and standardised touch controls, offering a user-friendly experience. Bluetooth V5.3 ensures a stable connection, and the battery life is impressive, with up to 52 hours of total playtime, including the charging case.

boAt Airdopes 411 ANC

boAt Airdopes 411 ANC

Key features:

Active noise cancellation

10mm drivers

Touch gesture volume control

IPX4 water & sweat shield

Bluetooth V5.2

Price: BDT 4,250

The boAt Airdopes 411 is designed for an immersive audio experience with its Active Noise Cancellation feature. The earbuds have 10 mm drivers, providing clear and powerful sound quality. The touch gesture volume control adds convenience, and the IPX4 rating ensures durability against water and sweat. Bluetooth V5.2 offers stable connectivity, and the earbuds have a combined battery life of 17.5 hours, ensuring long-lasting use. The charging case and earbuds have a quick charging feature for added convenience.

Skullcandy Dime 2

Skullcandy Dime 2

Key features:

Built-in tile-finding technology

Secure, noise-isolating fit

IPX4 sweat and water-resistant

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Micro-USB charging

Price: BDT 4,490

Skullcandy Dime 2 Earbuds offer a unique combination of technology and convenience. They feature tile-finding technology, making it easy to locate the earbuds in case they are lost. They are suitable for extended use with a total battery life of 12 hours, including 3.5 hours in the buds and 8.5 hours in the case. The earbuds provide a secure, noise-isolating fit and are IPX4-rated, ensuring sweat and water resistance. Bluetooth 5.2 ensures stable connectivity, and the micro-USB charging port adds convenience.