Optimizely earns 'Great Place To Work' certification

Optimizely has been officially certified as a "Great Place To Work," a recognition that underscores the company's dedication to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and innovative workplace culture. This achievement highlights Optimizely's ongoing commitment to ensuring employees feel valued, motivated, and empowered to excel in their roles.

The certification is based on employee feedback and an independent analysis of company culture, trust, innovation, and core values, making it a significant milestone for Optimizely. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing journey, which began nearly a decade ago with the founding of NewsCred by three Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

In 2021, NewsCred rebranded as Welcome, shifting its focus towards team collaboration and content management. A year later, in 2022, Optimizely—a leading Silicon Valley tech company—acquired Welcome, driven by both the technology and the strong company culture cultivated by NewsCred and Welcome.

Optimizely's workplace culture prioritizes its employees' well-being, offering work-life balance, mental health resources, and professional development opportunities. The company's leadership emphasizes that a great workplace culture extends beyond perks and policies; it's about creating an environment where every employee feels seen, heard, and appreciated.

"At Optimizely, our people are at the heart of everything we do," said the company. This approach has been key to fostering a positive workplace where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

Innovation and growth are at the core of Optimizely's culture. The company encourages its employees to take ownership of their work and contribute to meaningful projects, fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous learning. Optimizely's open-door policy and regular feedback sessions ensure that all voices are heard, promoting a healthy exchange of ideas and driving the company's success.

Optimizely's diverse workforce plays a crucial role in the company's achievements. The company is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where every team member feels welcomed and encouraged to be themselves. This diversity of perspectives allows Optimizely to tackle challenges creatively, enhancing the company's overall performance.

The "Great Place To Work" certification serves as a reminder of Optimizely's responsibility to continually improve and evolve its workplace culture. As the company celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to listening to its employees and enhancing the workplace environment to ensure Optimizely remains a place where talent thrives and employees feel proud to work.

This certification represents not just an accolade but a testament to Optimizely's mission to create a community of growth, innovation, and employee well-being.