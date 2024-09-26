Optimizely Dhaka: A new age workplace

Optimizely Dhaka has been creating a lot of buzz in recent times. At first, it was their state-of-the-art new office at Gulshan and now it has been officially certified as a "Great Place to Work". This achievement is a result of the consistent commitment to ensure the well-being of their employees and create a positive work environment for them to thrive. We wanted to delve deeper into Dhaka's work culture and get a better idea of how Optimizely Dhaka's approach turned them into a trailblazer in creating a positive work environment.

What makes a place good to work in

A great workplace is not just about high salaries or state-of-the-art office space. It's more than that. It's about creating an environment that promotes collaboration, innovation and a strong sense of inclusion. Great Place to Work® and other global authorities such as Gallup and Harvard Business Review have all identified certain characteristics and elements that make a place "great" to work in, like trust and transparency, growth opportunities, work-life balance, inclusive culture, and recognition and rewards.

The toxic cycle of Dhaka's work-life

It's true that Dhaka's work culture has come a long way and what Optimizely has achieved is a testament to that. However, many companies are still playing catch up and are struggling to shed their toxic work cultures with an unhealthy emphasis on micromanagement, hierarchy and dynamics.

Mahmood Zaman, who works for one of the biggest Fintech companies in Bangladesh and has also worked for a few other big companies, shed some light on this. "I have had a very frustrating experience working in Dhaka. There is very little scope for professional development. There's no training for the roles, you learn as you go, with little to no guidance from the organisation. And after a point, it's difficult to carve out personal time to study for certifications to boost your knowledge," he states while expressing his discontent with the current system.

Ashfaque Rahman, who works as an analyst for a renowned software company, also shared similar sentiments about his professional life and attributed micromanagement as the root of all problems. "There is just so much micromanagement all the time. Even if there is a more efficient way of doing things, we have to do them the exact way the leadership team sees fit," he regretfully explains.

How Optimizely does things better

If you walk into Optimizely's office in Gulshan, you will be amazed at what they have been able to establish. The office simply exudes positive energy. Even without any certification, they are miles apart from other companies in Dhaka. They have just created a system where people can be themselves but also thrive and get work done in the most efficient manner.

You'll come across the friendliest and most fun-loving but at the same working individuals. It can be somewhat puzzling to the outside world so we got more insight from some of Opti's people.

"The people we hire drive our culture," explains Sanchia Reaz, the Global Director of Talent Acquisition. "We have tried to build an environment using the values of our leaders such as teamwork, being humble, being inclusive and acknowledging. We wanted to create a structure based on that and hire people who will just run with it," she adds. Reaz further stated how every person at Optimizely is willing to go the distance to help one another. They really are just one big family.

She also gave us insight into how big of a role trust played in helping establish their culture. "Once you hire someone and they are at their seats, you need to put a lot of trust in them. You need to give them independence and have faith that it will all work out. We have numerous perks but there is not a single person at the office who abuses them. In fact, we have to sometimes remind them to utilise these perks. If you care about your people, they will care back for you," she adds.

These values and sentiments that Sanchia Reaz spoke about run across all of her people. "Right from the get-go, you come across the most welcoming and friendliest people and that's just such an integral part of the culture," states Labiba Samara who joined Optimizely three months back. "They make you feel comfortable, not judged and are always here to lend a helping hand. This just makes working here so much easier," she adds.

Optimizely has successfully created an environment where its people can maximise their time and potential. They don't have to take unnecessary mental loads. They don't have to worry about not being heard or feeling valued/appreciated. There are multiple ways for people to grow, learn and acquire skills/certifications. There is the constant presence of positive affirmation. There is just no lack of motivation. Optimizely does it all for you and is indeed a pioneer in championing a positive work environment and there is a lot that Dhaka's corporate landscape can learn or implement from them.

(Some of the names used in this article are aliases)