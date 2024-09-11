Oppo A3x launched in Bangladesh

Oppo has launched their latest smartphone, A3x, in Bangladesh.

According to Oppo, the smartphone is available in a 4 GB + 128 GB option and sports a 6.67-inch display, 90 Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 1000 nits, and a 5100 mAh battery paired with 45 W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge.

The phone also comes with 'military-grade shock resistance', 'multiple liquid resistance', and a 'splash touch feature', according to a press release by Oppo.

Oppo A3x is priced at BDT 16,990.