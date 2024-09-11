Tech & Startup
Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:29 PM

Tech & Startup
Oppo A3x launched in Bangladesh

Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:19 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:29 PM
OPPO A3x

Oppo has launched their latest smartphone, A3x, in Bangladesh.

According to Oppo, the smartphone is available in a 4 GB + 128 GB option and sports a 6.67-inch display, 90 Hz refresh rate, maximum brightness of 1000 nits, and a 5100 mAh battery paired with 45 W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge. 

The phone also comes with 'military-grade shock resistance', 'multiple liquid resistance', and a 'splash touch feature', according to a press release by Oppo. 

Oppo A3x is priced at BDT 16,990.

OPPOoppo a3x
push notification