Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:38 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

OpenAI's GPT Store launch delayed to next year

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:30 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:38 PM
OpenAI
The GPT store can be used to build custom ChatGPT-like chatbots. Image: Unsplash

OpenAI has officially delayed the launch of the company's custom GPT store to early 2024, as per an internal memo. The GPT store, with which users could build and customise their own ChatGPT-like chatbots, was initially planned to be launched in late November.

OpenAI's GPT store was first announced at the company's first-ever developer conference held last month. As per the memo, the launch was delayed because OpenAI plans on incorporating customer feedback and making further improvements to the publicly accessible GPTs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

GPT (generative pre-trained transformers) are a type of LLM (large language model) that is used to train generative artificial intelligence. AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard utilise GPTs, based on LLMs, to answer user-given prompts. 

OpenAI's custom GPT store is planned to have early versions of AI assistants which can be used to perform tasks such as booking flights or giving pre-determined answers to website visitors. The store is also planning to add a feature that will allow users to earn money by sharing their custom GPTs with other users. 

The delay of the GPT store's launch comes during a tumultuous month for the AI research company, which included multiple CEO changes, firing and re-hiring of CEO Sam Altman, and employees threatening to quit after Altman's firing.

Related topic:
OpenAIchatgptGPT Store
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sam Altman

Sam Altman, OpenAI ex-CEO, considering launching new AI company: reports

2w ago
Bangladesh one of the first four to get ChatGPT’s Android version

Bangladesh one of the first four to get ChatGPT’s Android version

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman fires board that fired him

Sam Altman fires board that fired him

1w ago

OpenAI will now let anyone create their own ChatGPT

3w ago
Apple ChatGPT AI

Apple testing 'Apple GPT' to rival ChatGPT: reports

কর্মী পাচ্ছে না বিএনপি, ভাড়া করা টোকাই দিয়ে চোরাগোপ্তা হামলা চালাচ্ছে: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

কর্মী পাচ্ছে না বিএনপি, ভাড়া করা টোকাই দিয়ে চোরাগোপ্তা হামলা চালাচ্ছে: কাদের

‘নির্বাচন এলেই কিছু মানুষ ও গোষ্ঠী ষড়যন্ত্র করে’

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

শোকজের ব্যাখ্যা দিলেন শামীম ওসমান, বললেন তিনি ‘আনন্দিত’

৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X