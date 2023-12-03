OpenAI's GPT Store launch delayed to next year

OpenAI has officially delayed the launch of the company's custom GPT store to early 2024, as per an internal memo. The GPT store, with which users could build and customise their own ChatGPT-like chatbots, was initially planned to be launched in late November.

OpenAI's GPT store was first announced at the company's first-ever developer conference held last month. As per the memo, the launch was delayed because OpenAI plans on incorporating customer feedback and making further improvements to the publicly accessible GPTs.

GPT (generative pre-trained transformers) are a type of LLM (large language model) that is used to train generative artificial intelligence. AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard utilise GPTs, based on LLMs, to answer user-given prompts.

OpenAI's custom GPT store is planned to have early versions of AI assistants which can be used to perform tasks such as booking flights or giving pre-determined answers to website visitors. The store is also planning to add a feature that will allow users to earn money by sharing their custom GPTs with other users.

The delay of the GPT store's launch comes during a tumultuous month for the AI research company, which included multiple CEO changes, firing and re-hiring of CEO Sam Altman, and employees threatening to quit after Altman's firing.