OpenAI launches GPT Store, marketplace for custom GPTs

OpenAI has just launched GPT Store, a marketplace where users can build and share GPTs (Generative Pre-training Transformers) to create their own ChatGPT-like AI chatbots. Currently, the GPT Store is only available to users of ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise and Team.

Initially announced in late November 2023, the GPT Store is integrated within ChatGPT, where users can find a variety of GPTs for a myriad of uses, from writing, analysis, education, and programming, to lifestyle and the image generator DALL-E.

OpenAI, in their official blog post, added that new GPTs will be featured in the store every week. Some of the GPTS currently featured include an academic paper AI synthesiser named Consensus, Khan Academy's Code Tutor, an AI-based presentation and social post maker from Canva, a book recommendation AI named Books, and a math and science AI tutor named CK-12 Flexi.

OpenAI also emphasised that it doesn't require any coding skills to build one's own GPT. To share a GPT in the store, the GPT must first be saved for 'Everyone' with a publicly accessible link. Afterwards, the GPT must be verified through the in-built Builder Profile in 'Settings'. There is also a new review system implemented that ensures safety and proper protocols so harmful content is not shared through these GPTs, as per OpenAI.

Alongside the GPT Store, OpenAI also announced a new version of ChatGPT called ChatGPT Team, a variant of the chatbot designed for corporate use. Companies can subscribe to ChatGPT Team to enable their employees to utilise ChatGPT in a workplace setting. This version ensures data segregation, meaning any input or information provided to the chatbot remains confidential within the company. The pricing for ChatGPT Team ranges from $25 to $30 per user per month.