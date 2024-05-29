OpenAI begins training new AI model more powerful than GPT-4

The new AI model is expected to improve the responsiveness and understanding of AI-driven conversational agents, making interactions more natural and intuitive.

OpenAI has recently announced it has begun training its next flagship AI model, which is expected to surpass the capabilities of GPT-4. According to the company, this new model, currently unnamed, is expected to drastically improve various AI-based applications such as chatbots, search engines, and image generators.

As per OpenAI, the new AI model is expected to boost the responsiveness and understanding of AI-driven conversational agents, making interactions more natural and intuitive. By integrating advanced language processing capabilities, search engines powered by the new model will offer more accurate and contextually relevant results. The AI will also enhance the generation of high-quality images, which can be applied in various creative and practical domains, states the company.

OpenAI stated that its ultimate objective with these advancements is to create AI systems that mirror human cognitive abilities, inching closer to the elusive goal of artificial general intelligence (AGI). As the training process for such complex systems typically spans several months to years, the exact timeline for the model's release remains unspecified.

Additionally, OpenAI has recently established a Safety and Security Committee to address potential risks and responsible development of its technologies. Over the next 90 days, the committee will review and enhance OpenAI's safety protocols and processes. The committee will also collaborate with external safety and security experts to incorporate diverse perspectives and ensure comprehensive safeguards, says the company in an official blog.