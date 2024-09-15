Nissan sets world record for highest bungee jump with a car

The car’s interior was stripped down to reduce weight, and a bungee system with eight ropes was created to control the speed and distance of the descent. Image: Guinness World Record.

Nissan France has achieved a new world record for the highest car bungee jump, with a Nissan Qashqai e-Power descending from a height of 65 metres (213 feet 3 inches) in Puteaux, France, on 12 August. The attempt, designed to meet the minimum height required for the record, took place in the Paris Business District.

The event was the result of a month of preparation, which included constructing a custom platform to support the vehicle in both horizontal and angled positions. The car's interior was stripped down to reduce weight, and a bungee system with eight ropes was created to control the speed and distance of the descent.

Laurent Lasko, a professional race driver and stuntman, was selected to be behind the wheel for the record attempt. The vehicle was lifted by a crane, and after reaching the required height, it was released, performing a bungee-style jump. The car dropped towards the ground and rebounded, in a manner similar to a traditional bungee jump.

The jump took place under challenging conditions, with temperatures reaching 38°C (100.4°F). After the car safely completed the jump and was brought back to the ground, Official Adjudicator Prav Patel confirmed that the record had been set, with all requirements met.

Nissan plans to use this achievement to promote its Qashqai e-Power model, showcasing the vehicle as part of a broader marketing strategy aimed at demonstrating innovation and breaking boundaries.