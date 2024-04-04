With a new look, Facebook wants to be more like TikTok

The new player in Facebook will default to vertical viewing, similar to TikTok's format. Image: Meta.

Facebook is set to launch a vertical-first video player, promising a more uniform design and user experience across various video formats, including Reels, long-form videos, and live videos.

Initially launching on iOS and Android devices in the US and Canada, Facebook's new video player on the app will expand globally in the coming months, according to Meta, the parent company of Facebook. The upgraded player seeks to simplify the video-watching and sharing process while prioritising vertical viewing and enhancing video recommendations.

The upgraded player introduces new features, including full-screen mode for horizontal videos and a slider for navigating longer content. Users will have more control, with options to pause, skip and jump back or forward 10 seconds.

Meta says, "when you tap on a video anywhere on the Facebook app, you'll now consistently see a fullscreen, vertically oriented video player." This means that the new player will default to vertical viewing, similar to TikTok's format, with an option for users to switch to full-screen landscape mode for horizontal videos.

These enhanced recommendations will extend beyond the player, appearing in users' Facebook feeds and the Video tab. Additionally, Facebook plans to show more Reels to users in response to the growing demand for short-form video content.

The move positions Facebook to better compete with algorithm-driven platforms like YouTube and TikTok by expanding its video recommendation pool and video formats. Amid discussions in the US of a possible TikTok ban, Facebook stands to possibly benefit from an increased video consumption on its platform.