A new generation of content creators are promoting deshi heritage on TikTok

In the modern age, technology has opened up new avenues for cultural expression and preservation, and TikTok has defined the era of the short-form content revolution. For Bangladesh, a country which is rich in traditions, art, and history, this platform has become a dynamic stage for showcasing and sharing its cultural treasures among the tech-savvy new generation.

A digital canvas for cultural expression

Bangladeshi culture is rich with centuries-old traditions, vibrant festivals, and unique art forms. However, as globalization expands, there is a growing concern about the erosion of these cultural elements, especially among younger generations. In such a scenario, TikTok encourages its users to come all sorts of ideas from showing traditional culinary to festivals. Creator Mahim Makes shared the recipe of Bengali 'Pitha' in his video as #BengaliFood where as other content creators sharing many cultural aspects engaging themselves in the campaign like #AmarBangladesh.

Moreover, different music forms of country, local art, folk, or contemporary dance– every kind of performance, often set to traditional aspects on this platform. Such content serves as an educational tool, introducing a global audience to the beauty and diversity of Bangladeshi culture.

Storytelling through short-form Video

Stories are cornerstones of Bangladeshi culture, with a long history of traditions that have been passed down through generations. TikTok offers a modern twist on this age-old practice by allowing users to share stories in a concise, visually appealing format. From folklore to personal anecdotes, TikTok has become a space where stories that might have otherwise faded away are given new life.

One notable example is the rise of TikTok accounts dedicated to sharing the rural and urban lifestyles of Bangladesh. Creators like Iimtiaz Films capture tourist spots, traditional festivals, and food of the country, while Rafsan Aadeez has recently featured places from foreign countries, but both accounts tell classic stories with mind-blowing filmmaking and vivid animations. Their meticulously detailed short-form videos that uphold compelling stories are inspiring other content creators, professional photographers, and cinematographers. They are also bringing this content to the attention of younger generations who might not have been exposed to it otherwise.

Preserving language and dialects

Language is a crucial aspect of cultural identity, and Bangladesh is home to a variety of regional dialects and languages, including Bengali, Sylheti, and Chittagonian. Most of the mainstream media often sidelines these dialects, putting them at risk of being forgotten whereas on TikTok users are reviving these languages by creating content in their native dialects. For instance, the hashtag #AmarBhasha encourages every art form to express the mother tongue Bengali, and preserve other regional languages as well.

By doing so, they're not only fostering pride in regional identities but also respecting the linguistic diversity of Bangladesh. #BoiMela is another campaign by TikTok that encourages and supports nurturing Bengali literature. The platform's users, particularly book lovers and those who create content on education, use this hashtag to share their thoughts on new books, offer recommendations, and share memories of the Book Fair held in Bangladesh every year.

Promoting traditional attire & arts

Fashion is another significant cultural expression, and TikTok has become a runway for promoting traditional Bangladeshi attire. Fashion content creators are using hashtags like #WhatToWear and #GRWMgrwm to share their thoughts and ideas on makeovers and outfits. From the intricately designed sarees of Jamdani to the colorful costumes of rural artisans, TikTok creators are highlighting the craftsmanship and cultural significance of these garments.

Artisans and small businesses are also using TikTok to showcase their handmade products, such as pottery, jewelry, and textiles. By sharing the stories behind these crafts, they're promoting Bangladeshi culture beside supporting local economies and preserving traditional crafts that are at risk of disappearing.

Connecting the diaspora

For the Bangladeshi diaspora, TikTok has become a vital link to their roots. Many Bangladeshi expatriates use the platform to stay connected with their heritage by consuming and creating content that reflects their cultural background. Especially during national or traditional festivals and while celebrating customs, diaspora communities integrate themselves in harmony, sharing their memories and feelings in their content using hashtags like #PohelaBoishakh, #ShubhoNoboBorsho, #Khushir Eid etc. Through TikTok, the diaspora are now engaging with their culture in real-time, sharing it with their children and introducing it to friends from other cultures, thereby keeping the connection to their homeland alive.

Digital platforms usually take a while to catch on traditionally in Bangladesh. But TikTok has emerged as a powerful platform for preserving and promoting the cultural heritage in the digital age. By providing a growing digital space for creators to share stories, celebrate traditions, and revive regional languages, it now fosters a renewed appreciation for the country's rich cultural identity.