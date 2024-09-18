Network detection and response in enterprise cybersecurity

NDR is an essential tool that leverages advanced analytics to identify suspicious behaviours and anomalies in real time on the network. Image: Collected

You can't block what you can't see; hence, visibility plays an important role in cybersecurity.

In today's complex and evolving infrastructure and threat landscape, security tools like firewalls and antivirus solutions are often insufficient to detect threats from unmanaged and unprotected devices. Cybercriminals are constantly devising new methods to exploit vulnerabilities, launching attacks that are more advanced and challenging to detect. According to statistics, cybercrime will continue to increase with the global cost of cybercrime anticipated to rise to US$23.84 trillion by 2027. As a result, traditional cybersecurity measures, while still necessary, may fall short of protecting against the full spectrum of modern threats.

The stakes are high. A single breach can lead to disastrous outcomes, causing financial loss, reputational damage, and operational disruption. This risk means businesses need to adopt more effective threat response mechanisms to defend against the evolving threat landscape. This is where Network Detection and Response (NDR) technology comes into play, a solution designed to detect and respond to threats with unmatched speed and precision.

The role of NDR in cybersecurity

NDR is an essential tool that leverages advanced analytics to identify suspicious behaviours and anomalies in real time on the network. This enables teams to detect and respond to potential cyberattacks before they cause significant damage. While NDR technology isn't new, it has evolved considerably over recent years. Modern NDR solutions are capable of analysing vast amounts of data to identify patterns that might indicate a threat.

Advanced NDR solutions: key features and capabilities

Modern NDR solutions provide comprehensive visibility into network activity and excel at detecting abnormal traffic flows from unmanaged systems, IoT devices, rogue assets, insider threats, and zero-day attacks. By monitoring the entire network environment, NDR solutions can identify potential entry points for attackers, such as vulnerable IoT and operational technology assets, as well as rogue devices that may be attempting to communicate with malicious intent.

A critical aspect of NDR is its ability to detect zero-day attacks, among the most challenging threats to identify and mitigate. Advanced NDR systems can analyse session packets and network traffic patterns for signs of server command-and-control (C2) attempts. This enables early detection of sophisticated threats before they can cause significant harm.

Automation and integration: enhancing threat response efficiency

The effectiveness of NDR solutions is further amplified by their ability to integrate seamlessly with other cybersecurity tools and systems within the business. Integration with extended detection and response (XDR) platforms, managed detection and response (MDR) services, and firewalls allows for a coordinated and automated response to active threats. When a threat is detected, the NDR system can trigger a rapid response across the network, halting the attack and mitigating potential damage.

Automation plays a crucial role here. It enhances the speed and efficiency of threat response. By automating routine tasks and reducing the need for manual interventions, NDR solutions help alleviate the burden on security teams. This is particularly important given the global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, as automation allows organisations to do more with less, reducing the risk of human error while ensuring a swift response to emerging threats.

The future of NDR in cybersecurity automation

As cyber threats continue to evolve, so must our approach to combating them. The future of NDR systems promises a new era powered by advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence. These tools will detect threats with unmatched accuracy and anticipate and prevent attacks before they occur. These innovations are poised to introduce more sophisticated anomaly detection algorithms, refined behavioural analytics, and seamless integration with other security platforms, elevating defences to a new level.

Investing in advanced NDR solutions is a strategic move to secure your organisation against evolving threats. As businesses expand their digital presence, the demand for robust, scalable, and intelligent cybersecurity solutions intensifies. In this dynamic landscape, NDR technology is critical for delivering the visibility, automation, and integration required to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Sunil Sharma is the Vice President of Sales, India & SAARC, Sophos