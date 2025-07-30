NALA launched in Bangladesh

NALA, a US-based fintech company, has launched its money transfer services in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the expansion marks the company's first step into the South Asian market and reflects its broader mission to simplify international payments for diaspora communities. Available in 21 countries, NALA enables users to send money to Bangladesh with zero transaction fees.

The NALA app is accessible on both iOS and Android. Its B2B product, Rafiki, offers API-powered cross-border payments infrastructure for financial institutions, as per the press release.