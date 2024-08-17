This AI-generated image was created by Grok when given the prompt: "Generate an image of Elon Musk eating a steak in a park and having a wonderful time”. Image: CNN/Grok

Elon Musk's Grok, an AI-powered chatbot integrated into X (formerly Twitter), has recently been given image generation capabilities, which is raising significant ethical and legal concerns due to the AI image generator's apparent lack of restrictions. Available to X Premium subscribers, Grok has been used to create and share a wide range of controversial and potentially harmful images. These include depictions of political figures in offensive or misleading scenarios, as well as sexually suggestive content, which would typically be flagged or blocked by other platforms.

While Grok claims to have certain safeguards, such as avoiding the creation of violent, pornographic, or infringing images, these protections seem inconsistent and easily bypassed. Users have reported successfully generating images that other AI services, like OpenAI's DALL-E, would reject. For instance, a reporter at The Verge has produced images of Donald Trump in a Nazi uniform, Barack Obama with a knife near Joe Biden's throat, and Taylor Swift in compromising positions - prompts that would be considered unethical to many users.

The article on The Verge points out that this leniency with AI generation aligns with Musk's broader approach to content moderation on X, which is known for frequently drawing criticism and regulatory scrutiny. European authorities are already investigating X for potential violations related to AI and content moderation under the Digital Services Act. In the UK, similar concerns are being raised in connection with the Online Safety Act. These issues are further complicated by the impending US elections, where such AI-generated content could potentially promote disinformation and political tensions.

The relative freedom Grok offers may appeal to some users, but it also poses risks, particularly in an era where the accuracy and ethical use of AI are under intense scrutiny. This approach could deter advertisers and high-profile users, further complicating X's already tumultuous landscape.