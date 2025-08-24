Musk says xAI open sources Grok 2.5, promises Grok 3 in 6 months

Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence company xAI has open-sourced its Grok 2.5 large language model (LLM) and intends to do the same with its latest version, Grok 3, within the next six months.

In a recent post on X, Elon Musk said, "The @xAI Grok 2.5 model, which was our best model last year, is now open source. Grok 3 will be made open source in about 6 months."

The Grok 3 model was unveiled by Musk and his team in a livestream in February. This move follows xAI's earlier decision to open source Grok 1 in 2024.