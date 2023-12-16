Multifabs Limited leads with compassionate corporate social responsibility initiatives

In an era where corporate social responsibility (CSR) defines the ethos of a company, Multifabs Limited stands as a paragon of compassion and community support. The company's diverse range of CSR activities not only highlights its commitment to the welfare of its employees and their families but also underscores its role in uplifting the broader community.

Community initiatives

Multifabs Limited has always prioritised the well-being of its workers' community over profit-making. Dr. Mesba Faruqui, the Managing Director, reiterates the company's commitment to social responsibility, emphasising support for workers who bolster the nation's developed status.

Recently, Multifabs Limited extended its support to the family of Jalal Uddin, a worker from a neighbouring factory who tragically passed away, leaving behind a wife and daughter. Nargis Parveen and her daughter, Jannatul Bakiya Maryam, were welcomed to Multifabs Limited's Nayapara factory in Kashimpur, Gazipur. Dr. Faruqui personally handed them a cheque for Tk 150,000, alongside a commitment to cover the child's education and future marriage expenses. He also offered employment to Jalal's widow, should she wish to work.

In another community-focused endeavour, Dr. Faruqui distributed winter blankets to 120 disabled and handicapped students at Amar Jhoti Special School, Vatara, Gulshan, Dhaka. This initiative, aimed at supporting students during the winter months, was attended by Farida Islam Shila, Executive Director of DRRA, and Dr. Mohammad Ali of Evercare Hospital, alongside representatives from an International NGO of Netherlands.

In collaboration with BKMEA, the company awarded stipends to employees' children who achieved a golden GPA-4 in the SSC examination. Md. Abdul Quddus, Executive Director of Multifabs and Secretary of BKMEA, handed over Tk 20,000 cheques to the parents of 40 students, acknowledging their exceptional academic achievements.

Community support

Multifabs Limited also recently launched a meat distribution initiative for underprivileged families surrounding the factory. This program aims to address nutritional deficits among these communities.

Moreover, Multifabs celebrated International Children's Day 2023 with an event for the children of its workers. The children enjoyed a day of festivities, including cake cutting and receiving school supplies, at the company's daycare facility, which provides comprehensive care and education.

Women empowerment

Multifabs Limited proudly celebrated International Women's Day, honouring the strong, talented women across various teams within the company. The day was marked with a fun-filled session, webinars with women leaders, and a commitment to continual empowerment and support for women in the workplace.

Ramadan relief and solar energy initiative

The company also undertook a significant Ramadan relief effort, distributing food packages to 1700 needy families in the Namazpur, Pirojpur area. The packages included essential items to sustain a family for 30 days, reflecting Multifabs' dedication to humanitarian efforts in times of crisis.

Multifabs Limited has also installed a 360 kW rooftop solar system. This installation underscores the company's commitment to sustainable practices, producing clean energy and significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Educational support

Multifabs Limited continues its educational support through basic food package distribution at Amar Jhoti Special School, aiding 120 disabled and autistic students and their families. The company also provided qurbani meat packages to these students during Eid-Ul-Adha, reaffirming its support for inclusive education and student welfare.

As Multifabs Limited continues to expand its CSR portfolio, it sets a high benchmark for others in the industry, demonstrating that business success and social responsibility can indeed go hand in hand.