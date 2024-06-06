Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:46 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:53 PM

Mobile phone raw material import concessions extended to 2026

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:46 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:53 PM
Mobile phones

The current notification on concessionary import facilities for mobile phone manufacturing raw materials has been extended to 30 June 2026 from its original validity till 30 June 2024.

At the budget speech of fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali said, "There are a good number of mobile phone or cellular phone manufacturing/ assembling companies in the country. The components used in mobile phones are constantly changing due to technological advancements. As a result, for the sake of adding new features to phones, companies need to import new types of components. In order to meet this requirement, I propose adding some newly invented components to the existing notification and to amend the description of some existing items".

The minister also proposed to amend the existing notification to solve the complications in the assessment of customs duty.

mobile phone raw material
