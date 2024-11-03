Misinformation menace: Fake news on the rise since July

Political and religious misinformation surged in Bangladesh following a major government shift, Dismislab reports.

A spike in political and religious misinformation followed the recent political upheaval in Bangladesh, according to Dismislab's review of fact-checking reports for the third quarter of 2024. From July to September 2024, eight fact-checking platforms documented 917 unique cases of misinformation. Political misinformation accounted for 42% of these cases, almost tripling from the previous quarter. Religious misinformation also saw a marked increase, comprising 12% of all unique fact-checks, the study finds.

Misinformation in the political sphere

The research indicates that misinformation narratives primarily focused on two political figures: Dr. Yunus, head of the interim government, and Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister now exiled in India. Narratives concerning Hasina ranged from accusations of instability and alleged exile demands by international bodies to claims of her return as a popular, essential leader. Stories falsely glorified her international reputation, with social media posts touting her as "the third honest head of government in the world" and alleging UN support for her return to power. Conversely, narratives also painted her as isolated and vulnerable, with fabricated reports of health crises and rumours of exile under international pressure.

Dr. Yunus became a focal point of misinformation in August after assuming his role in the interim government. Populist narratives framed Yunus as a reformist with promises of initiatives such as free education and government job guarantees, while other narratives alleged his association with conservative values. Claims that Yunus planned to "prefer Surah Fatiha over the national anthem" and other religious stances fueled perceptions of an ideologically divided administration. Both leaders were implicated through fake graphic cards and falsified statements mimicking credible media sources, amplifying political polarisation.

Rise in religious misinformation

Dismislab's findings reveal that religious misinformation became a common tool for exploiting communal tensions, with narratives falsely suggesting attacks against minority communities. Posts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) shared outdated or unrelated images of fires and violence, misrepresenting them as recent attacks. A widely circulated video of a restaurant fire, for instance, was falsely depicted as an attack on a Hindu temple. These narratives, often originating outside Bangladesh, sought to incite sectarian discord in an already politically charged environment.

Some misinformation included fabricated quotes from leaders of the interim government and anti-discrimination activists. A fake statement attributed to Sarjis Alam, a student movement coordinator, claimed he advocated for an Islamic state governed by Quranic law, while another suggested that the Bangladesh Police logo had replaced its boat symbol with the word "Allah."

Mediums of misinformation: graphic cards on the rise

According to Dismislab, graphic cards increasingly serve as a vehicle for misinformation, now accounting for 19% of fact-check reports in the third quarter—up from 13% in the previous quarter. Approximately 81% of these graphic cards mimic established media outlets, lending a sense of legitimacy to fabricated claims. Videos, though still a primary medium, have seen a slight decline, comprising 31% of misinformation reports, down from over 40% in earlier quarters.

Dismislab's research draws from a wide range of fact-checking sources, including RumorScanner, BoomBD, and AFP Bangladesh, with reports collectively highlighting the prevalent use of misinformation to influence public perception and amplify political divides.