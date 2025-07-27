Meta hires ChatGPT co-creator as Superintelligence Chief Scientist

Zhao, previously a research scientist at OpenAI, played a key role in developing ChatGPT, GPT-4, and several other AI models.

Meta has appointed Shengjia Zhao, one of the creators of ChatGPT, as Chief Scientist of its new Superintelligence Lab.

The appointment comes as Meta ramps up hiring from competitors, offering large pay packages to attract top AI talent. Several researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and other firms have recently joined Meta's AI teams. A report by Reuters on the matter suggests that the company is looking to strengthen its position after its Llama AI models failed to match competitors' performance.

Meta's newly formed Superintelligence Lab, led by executives including former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, will oversee multiple teams developing foundation models. The lab's primary focus involves creating more advanced AI systems, with particular emphasis on artificial general intelligence - AI capable of human-level cognitive abilities. Meta intends to make much of this research available as open-source technology.

Regarding the new hiring, Zuckerberg stated Zhao would set the research direction for the lab, particularly in developing AI reasoning models - an area where Meta currently lags behind competitors. The CEO has been personally involved in recruiting efforts, even hosting potential hires at his Lake Tahoe property.

The hiring spree reflects the intense competition in AI development, with tech companies vying for limited specialist talent. Meta's strategy combines high-profile hires like Zhao with acquisitions of smaller AI firms, as seen with its investment in Scale AI when bringing Wang on board.

Industry observers note Zhao's technical expertise complements Wang's business background, creating a balanced leadership team for Meta's AI ambitions. The company has not disclosed specific timelines for when its new AI developments might be released.