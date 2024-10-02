Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Oct 2, 2024 09:06 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 09:19 AM

Meta to begin mixed-reality headset production in Vietnam

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Oct 2, 2024 09:06 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 09:19 AM
Meta Quest 3S Vietnam production
As part of this new initiative, Meta will manufacture its Quest 3S mixed reality headsets in Vietnam. Image: Meta

Meta has announced plans to begin production of its latest mixed-reality headsets in Vietnam in 2025. The tech giant made this announcement during a visit by Nick Clegg, Meta's President for Global Affairs, to Vietnam, a week after he met with the country's president, Tô Lâm, in New York.

As part of this new initiative, Meta will manufacture its Quest 3S mixed reality headsets in Vietnam. However, the company has not yet disclosed the amount it plans to invest or whether the production will be handled directly by Meta or local suppliers.

"Vietnam continues to be an important country for Meta. Millions of small businesses and consumers rely on our platforms," said Clegg in an official statement, as per a recent Reuters report. Meta's popular Facebook platform already has tens of millions of users in Vietnam, showing its significant footprint in the region.

In addition to the hardware production, Meta also announced plans to expand its AI services in Vietnam. The company will soon start testing its Meta AI in the Vietnamese language, after having launched a trial of its 'Business AI for Messenger' earlier in June. A full launch of this business-focused AI service is expected by the end of the year, further states the Reuters report.

