Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:36 PM

Messenger adds default end-to-end encryption

Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:09 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:36 PM
Messenger
End-to-end encrypted messages and calls can only be seen by the sender and the recipient - not even by Meta.

Messenger, the instant messaging app by Meta, is launching end-to-end decryption on all messages and calls by default. With end-to-end encryption, messages and calls can only be seen by the sender and the recipient. Not even Meta will be able to see encrypted messages, as per the company.

Messenger previously allowed users to manually activate end-to-end encryption on messages. Going forward, the feature will be turned on by default for all users. According to Loredana Crisan, Vice President at Messenger, to do this, Meta's engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers had to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up. 

As per the official announcement, Meta has also upgraded the image quality of photos that can be shared on Messenger. Additionally, the new upgrade enables users to play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds, with the option to play them even if the user has navigated away from the chat. HD quality media sharing is currently being tested by the company as well.

The new features are gradually being rolled out to all users globally.

