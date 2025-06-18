World
All new Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon, Meta says

People are seen behind a logo of Meta Platforms, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. Photo: Reuters

All new videos uploaded on Facebook will soon be classified as Reels, simplifying how users publish visual content, social media giant Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab said on Tuesday.

The Instagram parent said Reels on Facebook will no longer have length or format restrictions, and include all types of video content — short, long and live.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Previously uploaded video content will remain as such on the platform while videos posted after the change will be classified as Reels. The company will also rename the Video tab as Reels tab.

As part of the update, users will be prompted to confirm their audience setting or select a new one if their feed posts and Reels currently have different settings. The update will also give users access to more creative tools.

Meta said it will gradually roll out these changes globally to profiles and pages over the coming months.

