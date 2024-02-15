Meghna Cloud, Bangladesh’s first cloud data centre starts operation

Gennext Technologies Limited has recently inaugurated the operation of Bangladesh's first cloud data centre 'Meghna Cloud' at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakoir, Gazipur.

The platform will provide cloud service infrastructure, including servers, storage, networking equipment, and associated software technology. The services will be provided both to government and private entities, keeping the country's data within domestic territory.

On 29 December 2022, Gennext made a joint venture agreement with Bangladesh Data Centre Company Limited (BDCCL) for Meghna Cloud.

Meghna Cloud is expected to save foreign currency as Bangladesh spends a large amount annually for purchasing and using the cloud technology. As the data centre will work domestically, it is also expected that it will provide more data security.

Currently, a significant portion of Bangladesh's data flows through servers located in Singapore, and the transfer of data incurs higher costs due to the lengthy distance it needs to travel, taking approximately 60 milliseconds to transfer from Singapore to Bangladesh.

According to a press release, establishing data centres within the country's borders could address this issue, as well as data security concerns.

Gennext is also setting up a research and development centre for teachers and students of both government and private universities. This initiative will provide training on cloud related technology to about five thousand students every year.