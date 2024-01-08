Meet the Xbox Series S Toaster

Yes, the Xbox Series S Toaster is real, and it is currently listed in Walmart for US$39.99. Image: Walmart

Microsoft has recently released the Xbox Series S Toaster, a kitchen appliance inspired by the design of the Xbox Series S gaming console. The toaster, currently listed in Walmart for US$39.99, will imprint an Xbox sphere logo on the bread during toasting.

According to the listing in Walmart, the Xbox Series S Toaster accommodates various types of bread, from artisan loaves to bagels, frozen waffles, Texas toast, or English muffins. It has a six-setting shade selector dial with a digital LED countdown timer and clock, which will let users achieve preferred browning levels for their toast.

Additionally, it is equipped with practical features such as an anti-jam function, automatic temperature control, a removable crumb tray, and non-stick-coated plates. In the official product listing, Walmart added this as a tagline for the X Box Series S Toaster: "Achievement Unlocked: Optimal Carb Experience".

According to a report by the international tech news platform The Verge, this isn't the first time a toaster was made targeting gamers, as in 2021, the video game company Bungie released a toaster themed after their first-person shooter game series Destiny.