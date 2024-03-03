Meet the flying car prototype

According to Alef Aeronautics, this electric-powered vehicle is capable of driving both on the street and taking off vertically. Images: Alef Aeronautics

Alef Aeronautics, a California-based automotive company, has recently unveiled a prototype for what they claim to be 'the world's first true flying car'. The company took a working scale model of this innovative prototype to the recently held Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, capturing the attention of the public and industry enthusiasts alike.

According to Alef Aeronautics, this electric-powered vehicle is capable of driving both on the street and taking off vertically, thus offering a unique solution to modern congestion challenges. The 'flying car' is designed to accommodate two passengers, and boasts a driving range of 200 miles on both the ground and the sky.

"It drives like a car, looks like a car and has a vertical take-off," said the company's president and CEO, Jim Dukhovny, during the car's showcase in MWC 2024.

As per a report by AFP, the electric car has received special airworthiness certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, Alef Aeronautics acknowledges that changes in air traffic regulations are necessary for the widespread integration of their flying cars into daily airspace.

Alef Aeronautics aims to commence production by the end of 2025, with a projected initial cost of approximately $300,000 per unit. The company anticipates that as production scales up, the price will become comparable to that of a typical sedan.

The report by AFP adds that the company has generated significant interest and pre-orders for its flying car, with nearly 3,000 reservations already placed at the aforementioned price point of $300,000.