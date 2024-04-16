Meet Figure 01, the 'commercially viable' humanoid robot

Figure 01 is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a payload of 20 kg and a weight of 60 kg. It has a total runtime of 5 hour and can move at a speed of 1.2 m/s, according to the official website. Images: Figure AI

With a recent funding of $675 million at a $2.6 billion valuation from key investors including Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, OpenAI, and Microsoft, a new player has emerged in the race for artificial intelligence (AI) dominance: the American tech startup Figure AI. Their core product, Figure 01, is advertised to be a general-purpose, autonomous, and commercially viable humanoid robot that can help with a variety of tasks from daily chores to industrial labour.

Founded in 2022 by tech entrepreneur Brett Adcock, Figure AI aims to develop robots that can not only perform tasks but also learn and interact with their surroundings, potentially revolutionising the AI industry, according to official information from the company's website. Figure 01, designed with a human-like form for adaptability, is touted by its makers as the world's first commercially viable robot of its kind.

According to Figure AI's website, the Figure 01 robot is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a payload of 20 kg and a weight of 60 kg. It has a total runtime of 5 hours and can move at a speed of 1.2 m/s. The 'human form' allows the robot to perform simple tasks such as opening doors or using tools, with arms and legs that can help it climb and lift easily, states the company.

Early reports suggest the robot can navigate real-world environments, manipulate objects, and even engage in natural language conversations. This versatility positions Figure 01 to tackle a wide range of tasks, potentially addressing labour shortages in manufacturing, logistics, and even retail. More importantly, the robot is envisioned to take on dangerous or undesirable jobs currently performed by humans.

The company has raised $675 million at a $2.6 billion valuation from investors including Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and Microsoft, states a report by CNBC.

Figure AI's substantial funding, which a recent report by Forbes states to be over $750 million, reflects the immense potential investors see in the company and the future impact it may hold in the industry as a whole.

The emergence of Figure 01 and the significant resources at Figure AI's disposal suggests a future where robots seamlessly integrate into our lives, transforming how we work and interact with the world around us. Nonetheless, the full capabilities of Figure 01 remain to be seen, including confirmed details about its potential release.