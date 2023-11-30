Tech & Startup
Fairuz Tahasin Anika
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:48 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 06:45 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Meet BharatGPT, the Indian alternative of ChatGPT

Fairuz Tahasin Anika
Thu Nov 30, 2023 05:48 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 06:45 PM
BharatGPT
BharatGPT

CoRover.ai, an India-based AI firm, has launched BharatGPT as an Indian counterpart to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. With support for more than 12 Indian languages, the platform collaborates with BHASHINI, a National Language Translation Mission (NLTM) under The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of India.

BharatGPT, tailored for Indian users, aligns with the Indian government's "Make AI in India" vision. Key features include customisation, versatile integration with ERP/CRM systems and APIs, and an inbuilt payment gateway for real-time transactions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The company's official website states that CoRover's AI virtual assistants (ChatBots, VoiceBots, and VideoBots) are currently being used by hundreds of organisations, including the Indian Navy (GRSE), Max Life Insurance, NPCI, BHIM-UPI, Mahindra, and the Government of India.

Google is considering a potential $4 million investment in CoRover.ai, supporting BharatGPT.

Related topic:
chatgpt
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

OpenAI will now let anyone create their own ChatGPT

3w ago
ChatGPT new feature

ChatGPT to launch voice chat support

Bangladesh one of the first four to get ChatGPT’s Android version

Bangladesh one of the first four to get ChatGPT’s Android version

DALL E 3 images

OpenAI to release DALL-E 3, the latest version of their AI art generator

Why AI tech needs to be democratised

|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি থেকে পদত্যাগের ঘোষণা দিয়ে আ. লীগের প্রার্থী হলেন শাহজাহান ওমর

বিএনপির ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান শাহজাহান ওমর আওয়ামী লীগে যোগ দিয়েছেন। দল থেকে পদত্যাগের কথা জানিয়ে তিনি বলেছেন, আগামী জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে তিনি ঝালকাঠি-১ আসন থেকে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করার জন্য ক্ষমতাসীন...

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকারি প্রটোকল নিয়ে মনোনয়ন জমা দিলেন হুইপ সামশুল হক চৌধুরী

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification