Meet BharatGPT, the Indian alternative of ChatGPT

CoRover.ai, an India-based AI firm, has launched BharatGPT as an Indian counterpart to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. With support for more than 12 Indian languages, the platform collaborates with BHASHINI, a National Language Translation Mission (NLTM) under The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of India.

BharatGPT, tailored for Indian users, aligns with the Indian government's "Make AI in India" vision. Key features include customisation, versatile integration with ERP/CRM systems and APIs, and an inbuilt payment gateway for real-time transactions.

The company's official website states that CoRover's AI virtual assistants (ChatBots, VoiceBots, and VideoBots) are currently being used by hundreds of organisations, including the Indian Navy (GRSE), Max Life Insurance, NPCI, BHIM-UPI, Mahindra, and the Government of India.

Google is considering a potential $4 million investment in CoRover.ai, supporting BharatGPT.