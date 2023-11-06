Tech & Startup
Fairuz Tahasin Anika
Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 11:00 PM

Tech & Startup

Mark Zuckerberg injured in martial arts training, undergoes knee surgery

Fairuz Tahasin Anika
Mon Nov 6, 2023 10:26 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 11:00 PM
Mark Zuckerberg injury
Zuckerberg tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs while preparing for an upcoming MMA fight scheduled for early next year. Image: Mark Zuckerberg's official Facebook account

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has undergone knee surgery following an injury sustained during his martial arts training. Zuckerberg tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs while preparing for an upcoming MMA fight scheduled for early next year.

He posted a picture both on Facebook and Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed with a bandaged left knee and a brace. In his posts, Zuckerberg mentioned his injury and surgery and expressed gratitude for his medical team. Meta, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, did not provide an immediate comment on the situation.

Zuckerberg, who previously participated in a jiu-jitsu tournament, has been actively sharing his martial arts training journey on social media. He recently posted a photo revealing facial bruises resulting from intense sparring.

