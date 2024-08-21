Mafia 4, new Call of Duty and more: Announcements so far from Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024 kicked off with a bang hosted by Geoff Keighley. The event delivered on its promise of many new game announcements, alongside updates and trailers for highly anticipated titles.

New game announcements

Among the most exciting reveals were new entries in beloved franchises. Gearbox announced Borderlands 4, promising a return to the looter shooter series with a new planet to explore. Hangar 13 unveiled Mafia: The Old Country, taking players back to the origins of organized crime in 1900s Sicily.

For those seeking a more chaotic experience, Glowmade and Amazon Games presented King of Meat, a dungeon crawler featuring both co-op and level creation features. And for fans of animated anthology series, Secret Level is coming to Prime Video in December, featuring iconic video game franchises like Armored Core, Mega Man, Sifu, Spelunky, and even PlayStation Studios games.

Finally, Don't Nod's Lost Records looks charming at first glance, but a dark secret lurks beneath the surface. The first episode launches February 18th, 2025.

Confirmed release dates

Several highly anticipated titles received confirmed release dates. Firaxis Games announced Civilization 7 will launch on February 11th, 2025. Starfield's Shattered Space Expansion is set for September 30th, 2024. Marvel Rivals will assemble on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on December 6th, 2024. Monument Valley 3 finally has a release date of December 10th, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. And for Xbox players, Genshin Impact arrives on November 20th, 2024.

Other announcements and trailers

Beyond new game announcements, Gamescom Opening Night Live also delivered exciting trailers and updates. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 showcased its campaign mode in a new trailer. Monster Hunter Wilds teased the next entry in the franchise with a terrifying giant spider. Dune: Awakening offered a glimpse into its survival gameplay.

For fans of Persona, the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass includes a challenging boss fight against Joker from Persona 5. Goat Simulator is getting a remaster with updated visuals and quality-of-life improvements. Squid Game: Unleashed revealed a more lighthearted approach to the popular Netflix series. Batman: Arkham Shadow unveiled a VR entry in the Arkham universe. Herdling showcased a visually stunning new game about shepherding animals. And Towerborne announced its early access launch on Steam on September 10th, 2024.

Gamescom will continue until August 26 and more new announcements are expected.