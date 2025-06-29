Made in Bangladesh Mitsubishi Xpander launched

Rancon Auto Industries has officially launched the Bangladeshi-manufactured Mitsubishi Xpander, a seven-seater family SUV powered by a 1.5L MIVEC engine.

According to a press release, all units of the Mitsubishi Xpander are being manufactured at the 52-acre RANCON Industrial Park in Gazipur, which also houses production lines for global brands such as Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz bus chassis, Proton, JAC, LG, and Toshiba.

Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said, "This is just the beginning of a promising journey. With Dual AC, Xpander is engineered specifically for ASEAN markets and has received an overwhelmingly positive response across the region. Bangladesh has a proven track record. Together with RANCON, we look forward to building a future of excellence and reliability with the Bangladeshi-made Xpander."

Mentioning Rancon being the official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh for the last 50 years, Romo Rouf Chowdhury, GMD of RANCON, said, "We've built the best-in-class paint shop, assembly lines, and a team of professionals trained directly by Japanese experts. Each Xpander has a 5-year warranty and 2 years of servicing included. With 11 after-sales service touchpoints, we want to ensure safety, quality, and value for the people of Bangladesh."

The Bangladeshi-manufactured Mitsubishi Xpander is currently available at a special introductory price of BDT 34 lakh.