Made in Bangladesh Mitsubishi Xpander launched

Photos: Md. Zahidur Rabbi.

Rancon Auto Industries has officially launched the Bangladeshi-manufactured Mitsubishi Xpander, a seven-seater family SUV powered by a 1.5L MIVEC engine.

According to a press release, all units of the Mitsubishi Xpander are being manufactured at the 52-acre RANCON Industrial Park in Gazipur, which also houses production lines for global brands such as Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz bus chassis, Proton, JAC, LG, and Toshiba. 

Takao Kato, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said, "This is just the beginning of a promising journey. With Dual AC, Xpander is engineered specifically for ASEAN markets and has received an overwhelmingly positive response across the region. Bangladesh has a proven track record. Together with RANCON, we look forward to building a future of excellence and reliability with the Bangladeshi-made Xpander."

Proton X70: Rancon launches locally assembled SUV in Bangladesh

Mentioning Rancon being the official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh for the last 50 years, Romo Rouf Chowdhury, GMD of RANCON, said, "We've built the best-in-class paint shop, assembly lines, and a team of professionals trained directly by Japanese experts. Each Xpander has a 5-year warranty and 2 years of servicing included. With 11 after-sales service touchpoints, we want to ensure safety, quality, and value for the people of Bangladesh."

The Bangladeshi-manufactured Mitsubishi Xpander is currently available at a special introductory price of BDT 34 lakh.

Mitsubishi XpanderRancon
