Legal notice seeks ban on vapes and e-cigarettes

A legal notice has been issued to halt the production, storage, sale, import, and use of e-cigarettes in Bangladesh. Sent on November 13, the notice also demands the cessation of e-cigarette advertising on social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

Barrister Mohammad Humaun Kabir, a Supreme Court lawyer in Bangladesh, issued the notice on behalf of the Law and Life Foundation Bangladesh. It was directed to the secretaries of several ministries: Law, Health and Family Welfare, Commerce, Posts and Telecommunications, and ICT ministry, as well as to the Inspector General of Police. The notice warns that if no action is taken within seven days, legal consequences will follow.

The notice highlights that 47 countries, such as India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, have already followed the World Health Organization's (WHO) directives. These countries have implemented strict bans on the production, sale, marketing, and consumption of e-cigarettes, in line with global efforts to tackle public health issues.

E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, are battery-operated devices that mimic smoking traditional cigarettes. They heat a liquid solution, typically containing nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals, to create an aerosol that users inhale. This liquid is commonly referred to as e-liquid or vape juice.