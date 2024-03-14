Lamborghini designer Marcello Gandini dies at 85

Marcello Gandini was renowned for his legendary design of the Lamborghini Countach.

Marcello Gandini, the legendary Italian designer known for his work on numerous exotic cars, has died at the age of 85, according to RaiNews, Italy's state-owned news agency.

Gandini, associated with Lamborghini, was responsible for the design of the Miura, Countach, and Diablo. He also designed the Lancia Stratos, Bugatti EB110, and Fiat X1/9. His designs extended to the Alfa Romeo Montreal, Maserati Khamsin, original Volkswagen Polo, and Ferrari 308 GT4.

Marcello Gandini in front of a Lamborghini Countach. Photo: Lamborghini Paris

During his career, Gandini worked at Bertone from the mid-1960s until 1980. Later, he collaborated independently with automakers such as Citroën and Renault, contributing to the development of vehicles like the BX and the 5 Turbo hatchback. His designs included the original BMW 5 Series, Lamborghini Espada, and the Cizeta-Moroder V16T.

In later years, Gandini worked on the TaMo Racemo for TATA Motors, shown at the Geneva Motor Show. He also engaged in industrial and furniture design. In January, the Polytechnic Institute of Turin awarded Gandini an honorary degree in mechanical engineering.