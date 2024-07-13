Keeron's year one: Empowering 30,000 learners

As Keeron completes its first year, we reflect on a journey marked by growth, learning, and a commitment to upskilling the corporate sector of Bangladesh. Over the past 12 months, we have proudly onboarded over 30,000 registered learners, providing them with 20 courses in both pre-recorded and live formats.

Our mission began with a simple yet powerful dream: to elevate the skill set of professionals across Bangladesh. In our first year, we've not only achieved significant learner engagement but also partnered with over 15 organisations, enhancing our reach through effective B2B models. These collaborations have been crucial in driving business-to-business growth and in creating an ecosystem for professional development.

The journey has been fascinating and full of learning experiences. We've seen firsthand the transformative power of education and skills training, and it reinforces our belief in the importance of continuous learning and development.

From this journey, we have identified five key learnings that have shaped our approach.

Embracing a profitability mindset from day 1

From the genesis of startup culture, the emphasis on growth has been resounding. However, a crucial piece often overlooked is the strategy behind that growth. Acknowledging the significance of profitability alongside growth, especially in the early stages, is paramount. Achieving an amazing scale-up occurs when growth harmonises with profitability from day one.

Prioritising skills and attitude in team building

Building a team with the right skills and attitude is very crucial. In the fervour of securing funding, there's often a rush to hire. Yet, the cornerstone of any organisation's success blueprint is placing the right individuals in the right roles. It transcends mere skill sets, necessitating a blend of aptitude and attitude. A skilled team member without the right attitude can burden a company. Therefore, investing quality time in the hiring process is crucial.

Balancing organic and paid marketing

While aiming for hyper growth, the allure of solely focusing on paid marketing can be enticing. However, neglecting organic strategies hampers long-term brand building. A balanced approach, weaving together organic and paid marketing, is pivotal. Building a community is imperative for sustainable growth, allowing a wiser allocation of resources between paid and organic strategies.

Customer success is the king

Prioritising customer satisfaction and value- how we deal with customers in terms of feedback reflects this belief. Every day, we call 100 customers who have purchased our course and have received more than a 90% satisfaction rate. If any customer is unhappy, we often return their money or offer an additional course as a gift. Additionally, we provide free online value-driven resources and test packages to ensure we genuinely add value to our customers' learning experiences that also increases our website learners.

Transforming training for modern learners

We've taken the best elements of cohort-based and offline training and integrated them into Keeron's recorded courses. This hybrid approach ensures that learners receive the structured, interactive benefits of live sessions alongside the flexibility of on-demand access. By incorporating real-time feedback, peer collaboration and hands-on projects, we bridge the gap between traditional and digital learning.

Looking ahead, we are excited about our plans to further enrich the Keeron experience. Our next steps involve connecting our existing learners with employability and networking opportunities. By bridging the gap between learning and employment, we aim to provide our learners not only with knowledge but also with practical pathways to career advancement. Additionally, we are committed to expanding our learner base, ensuring that more individuals can benefit from our comprehensive courses.

Keeron's success in its inaugural year is a shared achievement. It belongs to our respected mentors, dedicated team, and most importantly, our learners who have trusted us with their professional growth. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to our vision of upskilling the corporate sector and contributing to the economic development of Bangladesh.

Md. Tajdin Hassan is the Chief Operating Officer at Keeron.