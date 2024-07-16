Tech & Startup
Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:33 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 08:39 AM

Kaspersky to officially leave the US

Kaspersky US ban Reuters
Kaspersky's US website did not allow consumers to purchase any products, citing "purchase is unavailable for US customers". Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Kaspersky Labs, the Russia-based cybersecurity firm, has stated on its US website that the company will be leaving the United States. This announcement took place about a month after the US government banned Kaspersky from selling its antivirus software in the country.

Last month, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans to bar the sale of antivirus software made by Kaspersky in the country, citing security risks posed by Russia's influence on the cybersecurity company.

Kaspersky did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The government also slapped sanctions in June on Kaspersky's senior leadership, including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer and corporate communications chief, citing cybersecurity risks.

CNN on Monday reported that Kaspersky Labs will "gradually wind down" its US operations and lay off US-based employees, starting July 20.

Kaspersky's US website did not allow consumers to purchase any products, citing "purchase is unavailable for US customers".

US bans Kaspersky over security risk from Russia

The new restrictions by the US government on inbound sales of Kaspersky software, which would bar downloads of software updates, resales and licensing of the product, will come into effect on September 29.

New US businesses for Kaspersky are to be blocked 30 days after the restrictions were first announced on June 20.

