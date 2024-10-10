Kashfia Arfa: Accelerating change for women in racing

Kashfia is representing Bangladesh and breaking barriers in a sport inaccessible to many women in Bangladesh. Image: Courtesy of Kashfia Arfa

Kashfia Arfa, a female Bangladeshi racer, recently made headlines after securing a position in the top six at the Asian Auto Gymkhana Championship 2024 Round 2, competing against seasoned racers from across Asia. Armed with an FIA ASN national racing licence, Kashfia is representing Bangladesh and breaking barriers in a sport inaccessible to many women in Bangladesh.

In this candid interview, Kashfia Arfa discusses her journey, challenges, and hopes for the future of women in motorsports.

DS: Kashfia, how did your journey into racing begin?

I've loved Formula 1 since childhood, and it was always a dream of mine to be part of the racing world. My father was a racer, too, but he passed away in a car accident. That loss deepened my passion for racing. I started driving casually in 2018, but my partner, Alif Hossain Khan, encouraged and supported me to turn that passion into a profession. Without him, I wouldn't have taken that step.

DS: Can you tell us about your educational and professional background?

I studied at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College and am currently preparing for my HSC exams in 2024. Beyond academics, I'm also part of the Bangladesh Handball Team Federation U-19, which has taught me a lot about discipline and teamwork—skills that have helped me in my racing career.

DS: How did you take the first step toward becoming a professional racer?

It started with joining unofficial car meetups and communities. Earlier this year, a mutual friend, Arhaam Rahaman, introduced me to the Automobile Association of Bangladesh (AAB). Through them, I got the opportunity to participate in international motorsport competitions. AAB's director and president have been incredibly supportive, even sponsoring me for events like the FIA Motorsports.

DS: What was the process of securing your FIA racing licence?

The AAB is the only body in Bangladesh that issues the FIA racing licence. To qualify, I participated in five national racing competitions, underwent training, and ranked among the country's top 30 drivers. It was an intense process, but it was all worth it when I finally got the FIA licence and the opportunity to compete internationally.

DS: How has the Automobile Association of Bangladesh supported your career?

AAB has been a game-changer. They've provided sponsorships, arranged training, given me opportunities to compete internationally, and continued to guide me through upcoming competitions, including the FIA Motorsports World Cup. Their support is invaluable, primarily as they focus on developing motorsports in Bangladesh.

DS: What were your main challenges, and how did you overcome them?

The first challenge was being taken seriously as a female racer. The motorsport scene here is male-dominated and difficult to break through. The second challenge was technical—adjusting to a left-handed car and learning a new track layout right before my race.

DS: How can aspiring racers, especially young women in Bangladesh, find opportunities in motorsport, and what can they do to get noticed?

AAB is doing a great job developing grassroots motorsport opportunities. They've organised Karting Slalom events in Dhaka and Chattogram, as well as esports events, so it's important to get involved early. The racing scene has a lot of potential, and AAB has big plans for the future. Aspiring drivers should participate in these events, build connections, and showcase their skills. Now is the perfect time to make your mark in motorsports.

DS: What advice would you give to young girls in Bangladesh who dream of entering the world of motorsports?

Don't listen to the negativity. People will always have something to say, but you can achieve anything if you're passionate and determined. It's essential to stay focused on your goals and work hard. If I can break through the barriers, I'm sure others can, too. Just follow your dreams, even when the road seems harsh. You'll make your family proud and inspire other girls along the way.

DS: What are your thoughts on the representation of Bangladeshi women in international sports, especially in motorsports?

Unfortunately, women's representation in motorsports is still very low. There's a lack of information, and societal stigmas make it even more difficult for women to enter the field. That's why I believe it's essential to challenge those stigmas and show that women are just as capable. We need more women to break through the barriers and inspire others to follow their passions, whether in motorsports or any other field.

DS: What's next for you, and what are your goals for the future?

I'm preparing for the Malaysian Festival of Speed on October 17th and the FIA Motorsports event in Valencia, Spain, in 2024. My long-term goal is to compete in the FIA World Cup in Spain. My captains, Rasel Rahman and Avik Anwar have been amazing mentors, and I hope to continue making strides in the sport. More than anything, I want to inspire more girls from Bangladesh to get involved in motorsports.

DS: Any final words you'd like to share with our readers?

Find mentors and communities that share your passion. Social media can be an excellent tool for connecting with like-minded people. Keep an eye on AAB if you're interested in motorsports—they've done so much to help me and are doing a lot for the sport in Bangladesh. I hope more girls will follow in my footsteps and make their mark on the motorsport scene.