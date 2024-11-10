Jobs of the week
1. BRAC Bank - Associate Manager, Identity and Access Management Security
Deadline: November 16
Eligibility:
- Prior experience in Information Security or IT experience with access management, with a strong application/database security focus.
- Graduation in any discipline from any UGC-approved or accredited foreign university.
- One or more of the following professional certifications are expected, e.g. CIAM (Certified Identity Access Manager), CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), CAMS (Certified Access Management Specialist), etc.
Minimum experience: 5-8 years
Apply through the job posting on BRAC Bank's official website.
2. ActionAid Bangladesh - Project Manager
Deadline: November 30
Eligibility:
- Postgraduation degree in Social Science, Anthropology, International Relations, Development Studies, Peace and Conflicts, or any other relevant discipline.
- Prior experience in program management, development cooperation, youth programs, managing projects on social cohesion and peacebuilding in Rohingya, etc.
- Prior experience organising conferences, workshops, or similar events.
Minimum experience: 4-5 years
Apply through the job vacancy page on ActionAid Bangladesh's official website.
3. Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd. - 3D Visualiser
Deadline: November 18
Eligibility:
- Prior experience as a 3D visualiser with architectural firms or in the real estate sector.
- Excellent capability of architectural presentation using appropriate software.
- Should be able to create realistic 3D models and working drawings using CAD.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, Production/Quality Assurance
Deadline: November 16
Eligibility:
- Bachelor in Pharmacy from reputed universities, with relevant experience preferable.
- Should possess excellent planning and execution skills, as well as strong quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.
- Should be able to ensure cGMP and GDP compliance in all production activities.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on Square Pharmaceutical's official website.
