Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC Bank - Associate Manager, Identity and Access Management Security

Deadline: November 16

Eligibility:

Prior experience in Information Security or IT experience with access management, with a strong application/database security focus.

Graduation in any discipline from any UGC-approved or accredited foreign university.

One or more of the following professional certifications are expected, e.g. CIAM (Certified Identity Access Manager), CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), CAMS (Certified Access Management Specialist), etc.

Minimum experience: 5-8 years

Apply through the job posting on BRAC Bank's official website.

2. ActionAid Bangladesh - Project Manager

Deadline: November 30

Eligibility:

Postgraduation degree in Social Science, Anthropology, International Relations, Development Studies, Peace and Conflicts, or any other relevant discipline.

Prior experience in program management, development cooperation, youth programs, managing projects on social cohesion and peacebuilding in Rohingya, etc.

Prior experience organising conferences, workshops, or similar events.

Minimum experience: 4-5 years

Apply through the job vacancy page on ActionAid Bangladesh's official website.

3. Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd. - 3D Visualiser

Deadline: November 18

Eligibility:

Prior experience as a 3D visualiser with architectural firms or in the real estate sector.

Excellent capability of architectural presentation using appropriate software.

Should be able to create realistic 3D models and working drawings using CAD.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, Production/Quality Assurance

Deadline: November 16

Eligibility:

Bachelor in Pharmacy from reputed universities, with relevant experience preferable.

Should possess excellent planning and execution skills, as well as strong quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.

Should be able to ensure cGMP and GDP compliance in all production activities.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on Square Pharmaceutical's official website.