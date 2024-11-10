Tech & Startup
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC Bank - Associate Manager, Identity and Access Management Security

Deadline: November 16

Eligibility:

  • Prior experience in Information Security or IT experience with access management, with a strong application/database security focus.
  • Graduation in any discipline from any UGC-approved or accredited foreign university.
  • One or more of the following professional certifications are expected, e.g. CIAM (Certified Identity Access Manager), CISM (Certified Information Security Manager), CAMS (Certified Access Management Specialist), etc.

Minimum experience: 5-8 years

Apply through the job posting on BRAC Bank's official website.

 

2. ActionAid Bangladesh - Project Manager

Deadline: November 30

Eligibility:

  • Postgraduation degree in Social Science, Anthropology, International Relations, Development Studies, Peace and Conflicts, or any other relevant discipline.
  • Prior experience in program management, development cooperation, youth programs, managing projects on social cohesion and peacebuilding in Rohingya, etc.
  • Prior experience organising conferences, workshops, or similar events.

Minimum experience: 4-5 years

Apply through the job vacancy page on ActionAid Bangladesh's official website.

 

3. Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd. - 3D Visualiser

Deadline: November 18

Eligibility:

  • Prior experience as a 3D visualiser with architectural firms or in the real estate sector.
  • Excellent capability of architectural presentation using appropriate software.
  • Should be able to create realistic 3D models and working drawings using CAD.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Executive, Production/Quality Assurance

Deadline: November 16

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor in Pharmacy from reputed universities, with relevant experience preferable.
  • Should possess excellent planning and execution skills, as well as strong quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.
  • Should be able to ensure cGMP and GDP compliance in all production activities.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on Square Pharmaceutical's official website.

