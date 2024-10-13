Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC University - Officer, Data Management & Maintenance (OAA)

Deadline: October 24

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in CSE/CS/EEE/ECE or Engineering background with excellent academic credentials from a reputed university.

Good skills related to data analysis and reporting are necessary.

Should be able to provide academic guidance and personalised support to new students and those on probation.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on BRAC University's official website.

2. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency - Information Management Associate

Deadline: October 16

Eligibility:

Prior experience with handling confidential data and demonstrated understanding of different data collection methodologies.

Experience in web design and software development is an asset.

The ability to formulate IM-related technical requirements and Operating Procedures is desirable.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the job posting on UNHCR's official LinkedIn page.

3. MetLife Bangladesh - Manager, Tax

Deadline: October 20

Eligibility:

Undergraduate and postgraduate degree in business studies. Any professional certification will be an added advantage.

Prior experience in VAT/Tax related issues.

Should be able to ensure complete compliance with tax regulations across the company.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on MetLife Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page.

4. Optimizely - Senior Technical Writer

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in English, Technical Writing, Technical Communication, Computer Science, or equivalent.

Prior related documentation experience in a fast-paced or agile environment.

Competency in at least one programming language and experience with code repositories.

Minimum experience: 3-7 years

Apply through the job posting on Optimizely's official LinkedIn page.