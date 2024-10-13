Jobs of the week
1. BRAC University - Officer, Data Management & Maintenance (OAA)
Deadline: October 24
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in CSE/CS/EEE/ECE or Engineering background with excellent academic credentials from a reputed university.
- Good skills related to data analysis and reporting are necessary.
- Should be able to provide academic guidance and personalised support to new students and those on probation.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job posting on BRAC University's official website.
2. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency - Information Management Associate
Deadline: October 16
Eligibility:
- Prior experience with handling confidential data and demonstrated understanding of different data collection methodologies.
- Experience in web design and software development is an asset.
- The ability to formulate IM-related technical requirements and Operating Procedures is desirable.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the job posting on UNHCR's official LinkedIn page.
3. MetLife Bangladesh - Manager, Tax
Deadline: October 20
Eligibility:
- Undergraduate and postgraduate degree in business studies. Any professional certification will be an added advantage.
- Prior experience in VAT/Tax related issues.
- Should be able to ensure complete compliance with tax regulations across the company.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on MetLife Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page.
4. Optimizely - Senior Technical Writer
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in English, Technical Writing, Technical Communication, Computer Science, or equivalent.
- Prior related documentation experience in a fast-paced or agile environment.
- Competency in at least one programming language and experience with code repositories.
Minimum experience: 3-7 years
Apply through the job posting on Optimizely's official LinkedIn page.
