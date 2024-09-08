Jobs of the week
1. CARE Bangladesh - Construction Supervisor
Deadline: September 11
Eligibility:
- BSc/Diploma in civil engineering.
- Prior experience as a civil engineer in UN/INGO/LNGO or relevant fields.
- Prior experience as a construction supervisor or civil engineer in a shelter or site development sector.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on CARE Bangladesh's official website.
2. United States Embassy Dhaka - Fraud Investigator
Deadline: September 17
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Science, Arts, or Commerce (US equivalent to two years of college or university studies).
- Prior experience in administration, management, law, police investigations, claims investigations, fraud detection, and visa or passport production.
- All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on the US Embassy's official website.
3. World Food Programme - IT Operations Officer (Infrastructure)
Deadline: September 16
Eligibility:
- Advanced University degree in Computer Science or other relevant field with additional years of related work experience or training/courses.
- ITIL and CCNA certification are added advantages.
- Must have prior work experience in the IT field.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the job posting on World Food Programme's official website.
4. Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. - Senior Executive/Executive
Deadline: September 15
Eligibility:
- BBA/MBA /Masters in Marketing/Post Graduation in any relevant subject.
- Prior experience in the land procurement department of any reputed real estate company.
- In-depth knowledge of land-related documents
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job listing on BDjobs.com.
