Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. CARE Bangladesh - Construction Supervisor

Deadline: September 11

Eligibility:

BSc/Diploma in civil engineering.

Prior experience as a civil engineer in UN/INGO/LNGO or relevant fields.

Prior experience as a construction supervisor or civil engineer in a shelter or site development sector.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on CARE Bangladesh's official website.

2. United States Embassy Dhaka - Fraud Investigator

Deadline: September 17

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Science, Arts, or Commerce (US equivalent to two years of college or university studies).

Prior experience in administration, management, law, police investigations, claims investigations, fraud detection, and visa or passport production.

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on the US Embassy's official website.

3. World Food Programme - IT Operations Officer (Infrastructure)

Deadline: September 16

Eligibility:

Advanced University degree in Computer Science or other relevant field with additional years of related work experience or training/courses.

ITIL and CCNA certification are added advantages.

Must have prior work experience in the IT field.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on World Food Programme's official website.

4. Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. - Senior Executive/Executive

Deadline: September 15

Eligibility:

BBA/MBA /Masters in Marketing/Post Graduation in any relevant subject.

Prior experience in the land procurement department of any reputed real estate company.

In-depth knowledge of land-related documents

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job listing on BDjobs.com.