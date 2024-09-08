Tech & Startup
Sun Sep 8, 2024 02:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 02:47 PM

Sun Sep 8, 2024 02:31 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 02:47 PM
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. CARE Bangladesh - Construction Supervisor

Deadline: September 11

Eligibility:

  • BSc/Diploma in civil engineering.
  • Prior experience as a civil engineer in UN/INGO/LNGO or relevant fields.
  • Prior experience as a construction supervisor or civil engineer in a shelter or site development sector.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on CARE Bangladesh's official website.

 

2. United States Embassy Dhaka - Fraud Investigator

Deadline: September 17

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in Science, Arts, or Commerce (US equivalent to two years of college or university studies).
  • Prior experience in administration, management, law, police investigations, claims investigations, fraud detection, and visa or passport production.
  • All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on the US Embassy's official website.

 

3. World Food Programme - IT Operations Officer (Infrastructure)

Deadline: September 16

Eligibility:

  • Advanced University degree in Computer Science or other relevant field with additional years of related work experience or training/courses.
  • ITIL and CCNA certification are added advantages.
  • Must have prior work experience in the IT field.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on World Food Programme's official website.

 

4. Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. - Senior Executive/Executive

Deadline: September 15

Eligibility:

  • BBA/MBA /Masters in Marketing/Post Graduation in any relevant subject.
  • Prior experience in the land procurement department of any reputed real estate company.
  • In-depth knowledge of land-related documents

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job listing on BDjobs.com.

