Tech & Startup
Sun Sep 1, 2024 01:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 02:06 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Next Step

Jobs of the week

Sun Sep 1, 2024 01:51 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 1, 2024 02:06 PM
Next Step jobs
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. United International University (UIU) - Psychological Counselor

Deadline: September 10

Eligibility:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

  • Master's degree in Counseling Psychology with a Bachelor's (Hon's) Degree in Psychology.
  • Prior experience in the field of psychological counselling to students/young people.
  • Proven record of managing issues relating to psychological counselling to students/young people in an efficient and effective manner.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on UIU's official website here.

 

2. Singer Bangladesh Ltd - Trainee District Manager

Deadline: September 14

Eligibility: 

  • Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing.
  • Prior experience in Area/ Territory Marketing, Sales Management, and Distribution.
  • Should be able to develop and implement sales strategies to achieve sales targets.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on Singer Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.

 

3. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Officer Quality Assurance

Deadline: September 9

Eligibility:

  • MSc in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry from a well-reputed university.
  • Prior experience in the chemical or pharmaceutical industry will be an added advantage.
  • Should be able to ensure the quality of finished, semi-finished and intermediate products as per specification.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on Berger Paint Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.

 

4. Wipro - Datacenter Operations Specialist

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or similar.
  • Prior experience as a data center technician, or similar.
  • CompTIA ServerPlus, CompTIA Network, or CCNP certification would be advantageous.

Minimum experience: 5-7 years

Apply through the job posting on Wipro's official LinkedIn page here.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Jobsnext stepnext step the daily star
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Customer behaviour analysis strategies

How to conduct a customer behaviour analysis the right way

5d ago
Next Step Jobs

Jobs of the week

2m ago
Next Step jobs

Jobs of the week

2w ago
Next Step jobs

Jobs of the week

1m ago
Next Step jobs

Jobs of the week

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সব সরকারি কর্মচারীকে সম্পদ বিবরণী জমা দেওয়ার নির্দেশ

জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয় আজ এ সংক্রান্ত একটি সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তি প্রকাশ করেছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

চিকিৎসকদের ওপর হামলার ফুটেজ দেখে জড়িতদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা: স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification