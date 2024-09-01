Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. United International University (UIU) - Psychological Counselor

Deadline: September 10

Eligibility:

Master's degree in Counseling Psychology with a Bachelor's (Hon's) Degree in Psychology.

Prior experience in the field of psychological counselling to students/young people.

Proven record of managing issues relating to psychological counselling to students/young people in an efficient and effective manner.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on UIU's official website here.

2. Singer Bangladesh Ltd - Trainee District Manager

Deadline: September 14

Eligibility:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing.

Prior experience in Area/ Territory Marketing, Sales Management, and Distribution.

Should be able to develop and implement sales strategies to achieve sales targets.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on Singer Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.

3. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Officer Quality Assurance

Deadline: September 9

Eligibility:

MSc in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry from a well-reputed university.

Prior experience in the chemical or pharmaceutical industry will be an added advantage.

Should be able to ensure the quality of finished, semi-finished and intermediate products as per specification.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on Berger Paint Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.

4. Wipro - Datacenter Operations Specialist

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or similar.

Prior experience as a data center technician, or similar.

CompTIA ServerPlus, CompTIA Network, or CCNP certification would be advantageous.

Minimum experience: 5-7 years

Apply through the job posting on Wipro's official LinkedIn page here.