Jobs of the week
1. United International University (UIU) - Psychological Counselor
Deadline: September 10
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in Counseling Psychology with a Bachelor's (Hon's) Degree in Psychology.
- Prior experience in the field of psychological counselling to students/young people.
- Proven record of managing issues relating to psychological counselling to students/young people in an efficient and effective manner.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the job posting on UIU's official website here.
2. Singer Bangladesh Ltd - Trainee District Manager
Deadline: September 14
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing.
- Prior experience in Area/ Territory Marketing, Sales Management, and Distribution.
- Should be able to develop and implement sales strategies to achieve sales targets.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on Singer Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.
3. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Officer Quality Assurance
Deadline: September 9
Eligibility:
- MSc in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry from a well-reputed university.
- Prior experience in the chemical or pharmaceutical industry will be an added advantage.
- Should be able to ensure the quality of finished, semi-finished and intermediate products as per specification.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on Berger Paint Bangladesh's official LinkedIn page here.
4. Wipro - Datacenter Operations Specialist
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or similar.
- Prior experience as a data center technician, or similar.
- CompTIA ServerPlus, CompTIA Network, or CCNP certification would be advantageous.
Minimum experience: 5-7 years
Apply through the job posting on Wipro's official LinkedIn page here.
