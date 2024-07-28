Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. UNDP - Gender Analyst

Deadline: August 8

Eligibility:

Master's degree or equivalent in any social discipline from a recognised university, preferably in Gender Studies/Anthropology/Sociology/ Development Studies or a related field.

Professional work experience providing support to policy advice and program support in the general area of gender equality and women's empowerment in different development contexts.

Experience imparting internal and/or external gender training to mainstream gender programming and sensitivities across institutional practices and programming.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website.

2. North South University (NSU) - Grant Writing Specialist, Office of Research

Deadline: August 14

Eligibility:

Master's degree, preferably in a natural science or engineering discipline.

Must have experience in research grant writing in a research organisation, including proprietary research organisations and institutions of higher education.

Grant writing skills should be sufficient to support grant writing in the natural sciences, engineering, social sciences, and the humanities.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on NSU's official website.

3. Roche - Technical Support Specialist, Field Services

Deadline: August 4

Eligibility:

Electrical/Electronic/Biomedical tertiary or equivalent qualification.

Prior experience in customer services-related fields within the medical devices industry is preferred.

Experience with IT and Middleware systems is a plus.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on Roche's official website.

4. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Programme Assistant/ Financial Assistant

Deadline: August 3

Eligibility:

Relevant academic background with experience in similar roles in international organisations, embassies, etc.

Should be able to prepare and manage Development Cooperation meetings and other Embassy events.

Will be expected to assist the Controllers with the monthly follow-up of development cooperation portfolio reports.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the official job listing posted here.