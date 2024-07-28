Tech & Startup
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:43 PM
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. UNDP - Gender Analyst

Deadline: August 8

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree or equivalent in any social discipline from a recognised university, preferably in Gender Studies/Anthropology/Sociology/ Development Studies or a related field.
  • Professional work experience providing support to policy advice and program support in the general area of gender equality and women's empowerment in different development contexts. 
  • Experience imparting internal and/or external gender training to mainstream gender programming and sensitivities across institutional practices and programming.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website.

 

2. North South University (NSU) - Grant Writing Specialist, Office of Research

Deadline: August 14

Eligibility: 

  • Master's degree, preferably in a natural science or engineering discipline.
  • Must have experience in research grant writing in a research organisation, including proprietary research organisations and institutions of higher education.
  • Grant writing skills should be sufficient to support grant writing in the natural sciences, engineering, social sciences, and the humanities.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on NSU's official website.

 

3. Roche - Technical Support Specialist, Field Services

Deadline: August 4

Eligibility:

  • Electrical/Electronic/Biomedical tertiary or equivalent qualification.
  • Prior experience in customer services-related fields within the medical devices industry is preferred.
  • Experience with IT and Middleware systems is a plus.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on Roche's official website.

 

4. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Programme Assistant/ Financial Assistant

Deadline: August 3

Eligibility:

  • Relevant academic background with experience in similar roles in international organisations, embassies, etc.
  • Should be able to prepare and manage Development Cooperation meetings and other Embassy events.
  • Will be expected to assist the Controllers with the monthly follow-up of development cooperation portfolio reports.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the official job listing posted here.

