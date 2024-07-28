Jobs of the week
1. UNDP - Gender Analyst
Deadline: August 8
Eligibility:
- Master's degree or equivalent in any social discipline from a recognised university, preferably in Gender Studies/Anthropology/Sociology/ Development Studies or a related field.
- Professional work experience providing support to policy advice and program support in the general area of gender equality and women's empowerment in different development contexts.
- Experience imparting internal and/or external gender training to mainstream gender programming and sensitivities across institutional practices and programming.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website.
2. North South University (NSU) - Grant Writing Specialist, Office of Research
Deadline: August 14
Eligibility:
- Master's degree, preferably in a natural science or engineering discipline.
- Must have experience in research grant writing in a research organisation, including proprietary research organisations and institutions of higher education.
- Grant writing skills should be sufficient to support grant writing in the natural sciences, engineering, social sciences, and the humanities.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on NSU's official website.
3. Roche - Technical Support Specialist, Field Services
Deadline: August 4
Eligibility:
- Electrical/Electronic/Biomedical tertiary or equivalent qualification.
- Prior experience in customer services-related fields within the medical devices industry is preferred.
- Experience with IT and Middleware systems is a plus.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the job posting on Roche's official website.
4. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Programme Assistant/ Financial Assistant
Deadline: August 3
Eligibility:
- Relevant academic background with experience in similar roles in international organisations, embassies, etc.
- Should be able to prepare and manage Development Cooperation meetings and other Embassy events.
- Will be expected to assist the Controllers with the monthly follow-up of development cooperation portfolio reports.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the official job listing posted here.
