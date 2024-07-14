Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Robi Axiata Limited - Manager, Revenue Assurance

Deadline: July 17

Eligibility:

Graduation from any reputed university, preferably from Computer Science, Technology, and Telecommunication.

At least two years of work experience in Telecom Revenue Assurance is preferred.

Knowledge of GSM (Global System of Mobile Communications) and programming skills (Python/R/Java).

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on Robi's official website.

2. UNICEF - Communication Officer

Deadline: July 23

Eligibility:

University degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, or a related field.

Practical professional work experience in communication, print and broadcast media, or interactive digital media is required.

Fieldwork experience and background or familiarity with emergencies are desirable.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on UNICEF's official website.

3. SAJIDA Foundation - Fund & Treasury Manager

Deadline: July 20

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Banking, Finance, Accounting, or a related field.

Prior experience in fund and treasury management, preferably within the microfinance sector.

Proven track record of successfully negotiating with lenders to secure favourable borrowing terms.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on SAJIDA Foundation's official LinkedIn page.

4. International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) - Lecturer, various departments

Deadline: August 5

Eligibility:

Master's and 4-year Bachelor's degree.

Excellent results in all examinations.

Degrees and CGPA will be accepted based on the reputation of the university.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on IUBAT's official website.