Jobs of the week
1. Robi Axiata Limited - Manager, Revenue Assurance
Deadline: July 17
Eligibility:
- Graduation from any reputed university, preferably from Computer Science, Technology, and Telecommunication.
- At least two years of work experience in Telecom Revenue Assurance is preferred.
- Knowledge of GSM (Global System of Mobile Communications) and programming skills (Python/R/Java).
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on Robi's official website.
2. UNICEF - Communication Officer
Deadline: July 23
Eligibility:
- University degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, or a related field.
- Practical professional work experience in communication, print and broadcast media, or interactive digital media is required.
- Fieldwork experience and background or familiarity with emergencies are desirable.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on UNICEF's official website.
3. SAJIDA Foundation - Fund & Treasury Manager
Deadline: July 20
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Banking, Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
- Prior experience in fund and treasury management, preferably within the microfinance sector.
- Proven track record of successfully negotiating with lenders to secure favourable borrowing terms.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on SAJIDA Foundation's official LinkedIn page.
4. International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) - Lecturer, various departments
Deadline: August 5
Eligibility:
- Master's and 4-year Bachelor's degree.
- Excellent results in all examinations.
- Degrees and CGPA will be accepted based on the reputation of the university.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job posting on IUBAT's official website.
