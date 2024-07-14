Tech & Startup
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Robi Axiata Limited - Manager, Revenue Assurance

Deadline: July 17

Eligibility:

  • Graduation from any reputed university, preferably from Computer Science, Technology, and Telecommunication.
  • At least two years of work experience in Telecom Revenue Assurance is preferred.
  • Knowledge of GSM (Global System of Mobile Communications) and programming skills (Python/R/Java).

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on Robi's official website.

 

2. UNICEF - Communication Officer

Deadline: July 23

Eligibility:

  • University degree in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, or a related field. 
  • Practical professional work experience in communication, print and broadcast media, or interactive digital media is required.
  • Fieldwork experience and background or familiarity with emergencies are desirable.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on UNICEF's official website.

 

3. SAJIDA Foundation - Fund & Treasury Manager

Deadline: July 20

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in Banking, Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
  • Prior experience in fund and treasury management, preferably within the microfinance sector.
  • Proven track record of successfully negotiating with lenders to secure favourable borrowing terms.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on SAJIDA Foundation's official LinkedIn page.

 

4. International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) - Lecturer, various departments

Deadline: August 5

Eligibility:

  • Master's and 4-year Bachelor's degree.
  • Excellent results in all examinations.
  • Degrees and CGPA will be accepted based on the reputation of the university.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on IUBAT's official website.

next stepnext step the daily starBangladesh Jobs
