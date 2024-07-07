Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. United International University (UIU) - Lecturer, Public Health

Deadline: July 16

Eligibility:

MBBS/BDS degree or Bachelor's degree in Public Health/Microbiology/Biochemistry/Environmental Science/Statistics/Anthropology and Master's degree in Public Health.

Must have a minimum CGPA of 3.5 on a scale of 4.0 or 1st Division/Class in any stage of education.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on UIU's official website here.

2. IDLC Finance PLC - Associate Relationship Manager, Corporate Division

Deadline: July 10

Eligibility:

MBM or MBA/BBA majoring in Finance, Economics, Accounting, or Banking with minimum a CGPA of 3.00 out of 4 from any reputed university.

Prior experience in relevant departments in a bank or financial institution.

Should be able to assist in the acquisition of potential clients.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on IDLC Finance PLC's official website here.

3. H&M - Industrial Engineer

Deadline: July 12

Eligibility:

Academic background in Industrial/Textile Engineering.

Prior experience in a similar role, preferably in the manufacturing and buying industry.

Good knowledge of SMV calculation, GSD/PMTS/MTM, production planning and process, etc.

Minimum experience: 4-6 years

Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.

4. International Rescue Committee - Senior IT Infrastructure Manager

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Minimum graduation in engineering or technology with industry certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+, etc. preferable.

Prior experience in IT infrastructure management, system administration, or network administration is highly valuable.

Experience with IT service management frameworks like ITIL is beneficial.

Minimum experience: 6 years

Apply through the job posting on International Rescue Committee's official website here.