Jobs of the week
1. United International University (UIU) - Lecturer, Public Health
Deadline: July 16
Eligibility:
- MBBS/BDS degree or Bachelor's degree in Public Health/Microbiology/Biochemistry/Environmental Science/Statistics/Anthropology and Master's degree in Public Health.
- Must have a minimum CGPA of 3.5 on a scale of 4.0 or 1st Division/Class in any stage of education.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job posting on UIU's official website here.
2. IDLC Finance PLC - Associate Relationship Manager, Corporate Division
Deadline: July 10
Eligibility:
- MBM or MBA/BBA majoring in Finance, Economics, Accounting, or Banking with minimum a CGPA of 3.00 out of 4 from any reputed university.
- Prior experience in relevant departments in a bank or financial institution.
- Should be able to assist in the acquisition of potential clients.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on IDLC Finance PLC's official website here.
3. H&M - Industrial Engineer
Deadline: July 12
Eligibility:
- Academic background in Industrial/Textile Engineering.
- Prior experience in a similar role, preferably in the manufacturing and buying industry.
- Good knowledge of SMV calculation, GSD/PMTS/MTM, production planning and process, etc.
Minimum experience: 4-6 years
Apply through the LinkedIn posting for this job here.
4. International Rescue Committee - Senior IT Infrastructure Manager
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Minimum graduation in engineering or technology with industry certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+, etc. preferable.
- Prior experience in IT infrastructure management, system administration, or network administration is highly valuable.
- Experience with IT service management frameworks like ITIL is beneficial.
Minimum experience: 6 years
Apply through the job posting on International Rescue Committee's official website here.
