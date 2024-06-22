Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC University - Senior Officer/Assistant Manager, Outreach and Student Recruitment

Deadline: July 1

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree with excellent academic credentials in Business Studies or in relevant field from a reputed university. Master's preferred.

Prior experience in a similar administrative role is preferable.

Familiarity with academic records and student information systems is a plus.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BRAC University's official website here.

2. Banglalink - Campaign Planning Manager

Deadline: June 27

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree preferably in Business/Computer Science.

Required capabilities in sales and distribution.

Experience in telecom platforms (i.e. SalesComm, MSTR, EV, IRIS or similar ones).

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on Banglalink's official website here.

3. Care Bangladesh - Manager, Program Analytic and Learning

Deadline: June 29

Eligibility:

Master's degree in Sociology, Development Studies, Statistics or any other discipline.

Prior experience in data analysis, report writing, communications, story writing, and facilitation.

Significant experience in collaboration among different components of a project or many projects as a part of the core team member of an organisation.

Minimum experience: 5-6 years

Apply through the job posting on Care Bangladesh's official website here.

4. General Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Executive, Sales Training

Deadline: June 29

Eligibility:

B.Pharm/M.Pharm from any UGC-approved university.

Prior experience in pharmaceuticals/other industry sales training is preferable.

Should be able to design and conduct training for new sales forces.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on General Pharmaceutical Ltd.'s official LinkedIn page here.