Jobs of the week
1. BRAC University - Senior Officer/Assistant Manager, Outreach and Student Recruitment
Deadline: July 1
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree with excellent academic credentials in Business Studies or in relevant field from a reputed university. Master's preferred.
- Prior experience in a similar administrative role is preferable.
- Familiarity with academic records and student information systems is a plus.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on BRAC University's official website here.
2. Banglalink - Campaign Planning Manager
Deadline: June 27
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree preferably in Business/Computer Science.
- Required capabilities in sales and distribution.
- Experience in telecom platforms (i.e. SalesComm, MSTR, EV, IRIS or similar ones).
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on Banglalink's official website here.
3. Care Bangladesh - Manager, Program Analytic and Learning
Deadline: June 29
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in Sociology, Development Studies, Statistics or any other discipline.
- Prior experience in data analysis, report writing, communications, story writing, and facilitation.
- Significant experience in collaboration among different components of a project or many projects as a part of the core team member of an organisation.
Minimum experience: 5-6 years
Apply through the job posting on Care Bangladesh's official website here.
4. General Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Executive, Sales Training
Deadline: June 29
Eligibility:
- B.Pharm/M.Pharm from any UGC-approved university.
- Prior experience in pharmaceuticals/other industry sales training is preferable.
- Should be able to design and conduct training for new sales forces.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on General Pharmaceutical Ltd.'s official LinkedIn page here.
