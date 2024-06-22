Tech & Startup
Sat Jun 22, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 12:36 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Next Step

Jobs of the week

Sat Jun 22, 2024 12:27 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 12:36 PM
Next Step Jobs
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC University - Senior Officer/Assistant Manager, Outreach and Student Recruitment

Deadline: July 1

Eligibility:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

  • Bachelor's degree with excellent academic credentials in Business Studies or in relevant field from a reputed university. Master's preferred.
  • Prior experience in a similar administrative role is preferable.
  • Familiarity with academic records and student information systems is a plus.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BRAC University's official website here.

 

2. Banglalink - Campaign Planning Manager

Deadline: June 27

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree preferably in Business/Computer Science.
  • Required capabilities in sales and distribution.
  • Experience in telecom platforms (i.e. SalesComm, MSTR, EV, IRIS or similar ones).

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on Banglalink's official website here.

 

3. Care Bangladesh - Manager, Program Analytic and Learning

Deadline: June 29

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree in Sociology, Development Studies, Statistics or any other discipline.
  • Prior experience in data analysis, report writing, communications, story writing, and facilitation.
  • Significant experience in collaboration among different components of a project or many projects as a part of the core team member of an organisation.

Minimum experience: 5-6 years

Apply through the job posting on Care Bangladesh's official website here.

 

4. General Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Executive, Sales Training

Deadline: June 29

Eligibility:

  • B.Pharm/M.Pharm from any UGC-approved university.
  • Prior experience in pharmaceuticals/other industry sales training is preferable.
  • Should be able to design and conduct training for new sales forces.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on General Pharmaceutical Ltd.'s official LinkedIn page here.

Related topic:
next stepnext step the daily starBangladesh Jobs
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Next step jobs

Jobs of the week

1m ago
AI upskilling

Why tech workers must reskill, upskill in the age of AI

2w ago
Next Step jobs

Jobs of the week

1m ago
Startup funding

How to raise funds for your startup: A guide

1m ago
Next Step Jobs

Jobs of the week

2m ago
বিশ্বব্যাংক
|অর্থনীতি

বিশ্বব্যাংক থেকে ৯০০ মিলিয়ন ডলার ঋণ পেল বাংলাদেশ

‘প্রয়োজনীয় সংস্কারগুলো বাংলাদেশকে প্রবৃদ্ধি ধরে রাখতে এবং জলবায়ু পরিবর্তন ও অন্যান্য সংকট মোকাবিলায় সহায়তা করবে।’

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

তিস্তার পানি কমলেও, এখনও বিপৎসীমার ওপরে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification